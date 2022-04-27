Met Gala 2022: Everything You Need To Know For The Most Exclusive Fashion Event Of The Year

After a two-year hiatus from the adorned date, the 2022 Met Gala will be returning to its original calendar standing, the first Monday in May. The second part of the All-American theme is titled America: An Anthology of Fashion, which celebrates the past and future of those who have shaped American fashion.

The most anticipated red-carpet event comes short of just eight months of the first extension of the all-encompassing American theme. We saw our favorite celebrities and designers explore their interpretation of the dress code: rodeo-ready gowns, homage to denim and patchwork, and star-spangled glamour. Here Essence answers all your pressing questions on what to expect this year at the 2022 Met Gala.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Iman and deigner Harris Reed attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is an annual charitable fundraising event overseen by Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue. The event is held on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. It often aligns with the debut of the annual fashion exhibition. The Met Gala has become known for its celebrity attendees and its extravagant red carpet prestige.

What is the Met Gala 2022 theme?

In America: An Anthology of Fashion is the awaited 2022 Met Gala theme. The second installment in the two-part exhibition. Andrew Bolton will lead the museum’s collection in an answer to, “Who gets to be American?” Focusing on the evolution of American fashion by the most adorned American designers, tailors, and dressmakers both past and present.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Saweetie attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Who will be hosting the 2022 Met Gala?

Vogue announced that Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda would be this year’s co-chairs. Designer Tom Ford, EOC of Vogue, Anna Wintour, and head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, will continue their roles as honorary co-chairs.

What looks can we expect to see on the Met steps?

Anna Wintour is challenging guests to “Gilded Glamour”—1870-1890 New York’s Gilded Age. Think shows like Bridgerton. 19th-century fashion was nothing short of grandiose crinoline skirts, white gloves, delicate beading and embroidery, top hats, and knee-length waistcoats. Here’s to hoping designers and stylists transport red carpet icons into regency royalty.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Ciara attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Who is invited to the Met Gala?

By invite-only of Anna Wintour, there are usually around 600 attendees. The guest list is often confidential and not released to the public until the evening before the grand event. Past attendees have included Beyonce, Zendaya, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Blake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lady Gaga, and many more big names.

When and where will the 2022 Met Gala be held?

The Met Gala is scheduled to take place on May 2, 2022, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Simone Biles attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

What was the theme for the 2021 Met Gala?

2021’s Met Gala happened after a year’s pause due to the pandemic and came back as a two-part exhibition. The first installment is named In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. An all-encompassing celebration of American designers, culture, politics, and social events. The soiree took place away from its coveted first Monday in May on September 13th, 2021 with a more intimate than usual guest list. The event’s co-chairs included Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, Amanda Gorman, Timothée Chalamet, and honorary chairs Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour.

Where will I be able to tune into the event?

You can find the live-streamed on Vogue.com starting at 5:30 PM EST. Last year, actor and singer Keke Palmer hosted the celebrity briefs on Vogue’s behalf. You can also stream on Twitter, where you will also find instant memes, fashion critiques, and live commentary.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Why all the secrecy behind the event once celebrities leave the Met steps?

Curious minds would love to know what happens behind the Met walls during the year’s biggest fashion event. Unfortunately, attendees cannot post what goes on once they leave the red carpet steps. What is assumed from some sneaked shots in past years is guests are allowed to roam the gallery, enjoy a performance from a high-profile artist, and savor a gourmet dinner.