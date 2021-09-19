Emmys fashion, compared to other nights during awards season, is usually marked by more understated looks. While always glam, the silhouettes are more simple, the color choices tend to veer more subdued and the accessories generally aren’t too over-the-top. This year, however, risks were taken, and boy — was it a treat to see.
From dynamic fabric pairings, vibrant hues, lots of sparkle and plenty of suits, it’s clear that high-fashion glam was at the front of everyone’s mind. Behold the best and brightest ahead.
01
Ashley Nicole Black
The “A Black Lady Sketch Show” star looked dazzling in a two-tone gown with cape sleeves.
02
Billy Porter
Leave it to Porter to shut down a red carpet. The ornately adorned sleeves, reminiscent of wings, was crafted by Ashi.
03
Nicole Byer
Byer looked stunning trailing the carpet in a vibrant magenta Christian Siriano gown.
04
Karamo Brown
Dapper was the name of the game for Brown who arrived in a dashing velvet jet-black suit.
05
Robin Thede
With A Black Lady Sketch Show raking in five nominations for the night, it’s only right that its creator was the Belle of the ball. With a tulle floor-length gown with a festive neckline, Thede certainly didn’t come to play.
06
Cedric The Entertainer
If anybody knows a thing or two about a proper tux, it’s Cedric. Grayscale designed the evening’s host’s turquoise suit which we expect, will be the first of many outfit changes.
07
Cynthia Erivo
The Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series nominee needed no introduction wearing a head-turning white mermaid silhouette with hundreds of feathers trailing the bottom.
08
Samira Wiley
The Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominee rocked a satin suit with matching black, satin heels.
09
Rosie Perez
Sparkle and shine every time! Perez shined like a diamond wearing Pamella Roland.
10
MJ Rodriguez
The history-maker brought new meaning to the word ethereal in her Versace gown.
11
Taraji P. Henson
Designer Elie Saab is responsible for Henson’s plunging gown that dripped in sequins.
12
Tracee Ellis Ross
Ross in Valentino couture was a sight to see. She was certainly serving ’70s glam!
13
Michaela Coel
Does Coel ever miss? The answer is no. Christopher John Rogers is responsible for the neon number.
14
Uzo Aduba
The In Treatment star was pretty in pink with a matching platform heel.
15
Kerry Washington
Cowlneck satin dresses are so classic, but this Etro number worn by Washington stands out with an added corset. The look was styled by none other than Law Roach.
16
Angela Bassett
Rocking a Gretta Constantine gown, Bassett paired the statement dress with a magenta chandelier earring.
17
Susan Kelechi Watson
Watson shined in a pink Markarian number with a high slit and double bow addition.
18
Issa Rae
Issa in Aliétte is all we have to say. The sheer gown was every bit of perfect and masterfully complemented Rae’s complexion.
19
Yara Shahidi
Shahidi’s vintage Dior dress was masterfully paired with an elegant Cartier necklace and nude pumps.