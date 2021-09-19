Getty Images

Emmys fashion, compared to other nights during awards season, is usually marked by more understated looks. While always glam, the silhouettes are more simple, the color choices tend to veer more subdued and the accessories generally aren’t too over-the-top. This year, however, risks were taken, and boy — was it a treat to see.

From dynamic fabric pairings, vibrant hues, lots of sparkle and plenty of suits, it’s clear that high-fashion glam was at the front of everyone’s mind. Behold the best and brightest ahead.