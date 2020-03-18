10 Jewelry Brands We’re Obsessed With Right Now

Finding unique jewelry is no simple feat. However in the age of Instagram, it’s become even easier to discover emerging brands and companies that may not be getting shine in the mainstream market. It’s not uncommon to fall into Instagram rabbit holes where you find yourself immersed in pages upon pages of untapped designers and creatives.

When it comes to the current jewelry retail space, there’s something for everyone whether you’re into nameplate necklaces, eccentric designs or looking for bracelets to amp up your arm candy game. Keep scrolling to take a look at our top picks. Full disclosure: we discovered a few of these brands on Instagram years ago.

In our latest roundup, we’re sharing 10 jewelry companies that we’re obsessed with below.