10 Jewelry Brands We’re Obsessed With Right Now
By Robyn Mowatt ·

Finding unique jewelry is no simple feat. However in the age of Instagram, it’s become even easier to discover emerging brands and companies that may not be getting shine in the mainstream market. It’s not uncommon to fall into Instagram rabbit holes where you find yourself immersed in pages upon pages of untapped designers and creatives.

When it comes to the current jewelry retail space, there’s something for everyone whether you’re into nameplate necklaces, eccentric designs or looking for bracelets to amp up your arm candy game. Keep scrolling to take a look at our top picks. Full disclosure: we discovered a few of these brands on Instagram years ago.

In our latest roundup, we’re sharing 10 jewelry companies that we’re obsessed with below.

01
edas
edas, a refreshing clothing and jewelry company based in Brooklyn, NY was created and designed by Sade Mims. Each of the whimsical accessories ranging from earrings to rings at the moment are handmade and also inspired by Sade’s skillsets as a multi-hyphenate creative. Where To Buy: edas’ webstore
Photo: Instagram/__edas
02
The Last Line
The Last Line has been on our radar for a few years. Created by Shelley Sanders and her husband Teddy, the luxury company constantly serves up colorful, breathtaking designs. Whether you’re in the market for simple hoop earrings, a ring to add to your accessories lineup or a tennis bracelet, The Last Line has got you covered. What’s great about this brand is the fact that their price range is ideal for every budget. Where to Buy: The Last Line’s webstore
Photo: Instagram/@thelastlinela
03
Tuza Jewelry
Tuza has become somewhat of a hidden gem in the jewelry market for us. Founded by Suzzan Atala, the brand steadily has grown a cult following in downtown NYC. The sustainable company is known for its expressive necklaces and earrings ideal for everyday wear. Each piece is handmade in Mexico City, Atala’s birthplace by skilled jewelers who are paid fairly. Where to Buy: Tuza’s webstore.
Photo: Instagram/@tuzatuzatuza
04
Mejuri
Mejuri focuses on fair pricing with high-quality materials created by hand. Since the company only produces in small quantities each piece gets the touch of a talented artisan. Weekly drops are a part of Mejuri’s direct-to-consumer business model which seeks to disrupt the current accessories market. Categories that are available to shop right now include simple earrings, necklaces, rings, anklets and stacking sets. Where to Buy: Mejuri’s webstore
Photo: Instagram/@mejuri
05
KHIRY
Jameel Mohameed founded KHIRY in 2016 while he was a student at The University of Pennsylvania and since then the line has been worn by Alicia Keys, Michelle Obama and Solange Knowles. The luxury designs are otherworldly and downright unforgettable. The use of metals that Mohameed displays in his work is worth noticing not just because of how young he is, but also because no one is creating jewelry quite like this right now. Available on the brand’s webstore at the moment are one-of-a-kind necklaces, rings and bracelets.Where to Buy: KHIRY’s webstore
Photo: Instagram/@khiryofficial
06
Alison Lou
Alison Lou has been an obsession of ours since the relaunch of its wildly popular “LOUCITE” hoop earring collection last year. Founded by Allison Chemla, the fine jewelry brand has gained notoriety for its supreme pieces consisting of striking graphics: rings, necklaces, etc. If you enjoy making your inner child happy, Alison Lou has perfect options for you. But, if you’re accessory taste is more simple (nothing wrong with that), there is also an assortment of classic pieces like signet rings and pendant necklaces. Where to Buy: Alison Lou’s webstore, Net-A-Porter, Farfetch, Browns
Photo: Instagram/@alisonlou
07
Roxane Assoulin
Roxane Assoulin evokes the emotion only found when we were kids at summer camp creating handmade jewelry to take home and wear. The company’s fun, bright options arrive in the form of beaded necklaces and bracelets in numerous color palettes. For those who are interested in pearls pieces or affordable crystal selections, look no further. Right now, the lineup is also made up of dainty everyday necklaces and ribbon bracelets with embroidered beading. Where to Buy: Roxane Assoulin’s webstore, Net-A-Porter, Moda Operandi, Shopbop
Photo: Instagram/@roxanneassoulin
08
Wolf Circus Jewelry
Wolf Circus was created by Fiona Morrison in 2011, and over the years, the demi-fine jewelry has racked up a following on Instagram thanks to their emerging designs. Specialties of the brand include necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets and of course anklets. In case you’re not already sold, it’s also good to know that the company uses either recycled sterling silver or recycled bronze coated in a high grade 14k gold plating for its pieces. Where to Buy: Wolf Circus’ webstore
Photo: Instagram/@wolf_circus
09
Shami Official
Founded by brother-sister duo Kelly and Mark Shami, Shami Official is perfect if you’ve been on the hunt for minimalistic statement pieces. As an emerging brand known for its nameplate necklaces, beyond attracting customers via Instagram, their site also expertly displays their fine jewelry selections. If you’re more in the mood for rings or earrings there are also quite a few of either of these options available as well. Where to Buy: Shami Official’s webstore
Photo: Instagram/@khiryofficial
10
Beads Byaree
Beads Byaree has been around for years pumping out imaginative selections. One scroll through their Instagram feed and you’ll realize their options aren’t typical, instead they're made for someone with a unique personal style. Currently, Beads Byaree is stocking necklaces, earrings and much, much more. Look to this brand if you’re aiming to pick up jewelry that also serves as conversation starters. Where to Buy: Whim By Aree’s webstore
Photo: Instagram/@beadsbyaree
TOPICS: