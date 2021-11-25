10 Fall Jackets On Sale For Black Friday And Cyber Monday

When you think about it, there is no complete fall wardrobe without a few statement jackets. Even if you’re not a fan of the cooler weather, most fashionistas can agree the opportunity to layer does wonders for an outfit. But just in case you haven’t gotten your hands on the jacket of the year yet (maybe you’ve been eyeing that special one, or maybe you’re still searching), Black Friday weekend is the optimal time to finally get ‘er done.
Jackets aren’t just tools to fight the cold anymore. On the contrary, when you’ve found the right one, it oftentimes becomes the element that pulls an entire look together. This season, brands just get it – From fur-trimmed options, puffers that are actually cute, and vegan leather styles that are both more environmentally and economically friendlier than their counterparts, you’re going to want to get a head start on digging in to all the options.
You’ve probably spent all week scrolling social media and your email inbox looking for a sale to excite you, and luckily we’ve rounded up some of the best below. P.S., After you’ve treated yourself to a new jacket, it’s only right to snag a few accessories while they’re still on sale, too.
01
Fashion To Figure Janina Faux Mongolian Fur Coat
Fashion To Figure is serving up the only holiday coat you’ll need this year, and right now the brand’s offering of curvy-friendly clothes comes with a few deals: $50 off a total of $100, $75 off $150, and $100 off $200.
02
Anine Bing Oakley Jacket
Boasting the update to the plaid print that we didn’t know we needed, grab this jacket while Anine Bing’s up to 70 percent off select styles sale lasts – You’ll reach for it on any occasion, be it a day of errands or dinner with the girls.
03
House of CB Calista Coat
We’re just going to leave this here in case you’re feeling extra. Move fast come Friday to get this baby for 25 percent off – This rare House of CB sale runs only from 6 AM to 9 AM EST on November 26.
04
I.AM.GIA Neilina Jacket
Whenever you find yourself in a rut with your fall and winter wardrobe, a dash of animal print is always the answer. Shop this jacket and everything else on I.AM.GIA at 25 percent off (plus an additional 25 percent off sale items) for Black Friday, then track down a pair of leather pants and pointed booties to wear it with.
05
Moose Knuckles Kenney Leather Puffer
You can count on a puffer jacket from Moose Knuckles for both function and an attitudinal style. Act quickly to catch the brand’s up to 40 percent off select styles sale before it ends.
06
Apparis Stella Coat
For a faux fur coat that feels more everyday-appropriate, opt for a neutral shade such as black or brown. With code BFPREVIEW, the outerwear connoisseur Apparis is offering 25 percent off all orders over $150.
07
Good American Trucker Puffer
This camo jacket from Good American is just proof that puffer jackets are getting better and better every year. Good American’s entire site is 25 percent off with code BF25, so you might even grab another jacket to alternate.
08
Tiger Mist Devika Jacket
Let’s cut right to it – this trench jacket is simply unmatched, and with Tiger Mist’s Black Friday sale (up to 80 percent off through November 27), “to buy or not to buy” isn’t even a question. Plus, the brand is offering an additional 50 percent off sale items on November 28 and 29.
09
Guess Maurizia Shaggy Faux-Fur Coat
Make this fuzzy coat yours with Guess’ 30 percent off sitewide sale, then pair it with a bodycon dress, or straight-leg trousers for a cocktail date.
10
JACQ Dakota Jacket
How to shop for a utility jacket: Look for statement details such as an unexpected color or contrast stitching. When it comes to styling, you can add feminine touches with a midi dress, pumps, and balance the look out with a baseball cap (just trust us). Now, this particular style for 30 percent off? Don’t mind if we do.