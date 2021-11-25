10 Fall Jackets On Sale For Black Friday And Cyber Monday

When you think about it, there is no complete fall wardrobe without a few statement jackets. Even if you’re not a fan of the cooler weather, most fashionistas can agree the opportunity to layer does wonders for an outfit. But just in case you haven’t gotten your hands on the jacket of the year yet (maybe you’ve been eyeing that special one, or maybe you’re still searching), Black Friday weekend is the optimal time to finally get ‘er done.

Jackets aren’t just tools to fight the cold anymore. On the contrary, when you’ve found the right one, it oftentimes becomes the element that pulls an entire look together. This season, brands just get it – From fur-trimmed options, puffers that are actually cute, and vegan leather styles that are both more environmentally and economically friendlier than their counterparts, you’re going to want to get a head start on digging in to all the options.

You’ve probably spent all week scrolling social media and your email inbox looking for a sale to excite you, and luckily we’ve rounded up some of the best below. P.S., After you’ve treated yourself to a new jacket, it’s only right to snag a few accessories while they’re still on sale, too.