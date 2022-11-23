10 Black-Owned Brands For Black Friday Fashion Deals

If you’re not the type to go out and hit the mall for your Black Friday deals, we understand (‘cause same). After years of having to wake up early on Friday morning or even heading out on Thanksgiving night, it’s time to take a seat while you shop.

We’ve found the best sales happening over the weekend, from high fashion to smaller brands. Be quick to buy if you know you want something, as stock will go very fast (you’re gonna have to cyber fight instead of IRL.) Take a look through the brands we found; the prices are unbeatable this year.

Bianca Saunders Via Matches Fashion + Private Sample Sale

The British label is having not one sale but two! It would be a shame if you missed this.

Their sale selection so far is still in stock; add to your carts now before it’s too late.

The beautiful colors in this sample sale need to be worn. Another sample sale that you can’t miss out on is here; the brand is constantly showing breathtaking pieces.

Andrea Iyamah – 25% off

This small business is having the whole site be 25% off; if you or a loved one is in need of a dress for special occasions like a wedding, recital, or graduation, then this sale is truly the one.

Pantora – 20% Off

Pantora is a great place to get some knitwear that isn’t boring and frumpy. Up to 20% off is a steal!

Zelie for She – 40% off

Zelie for She has matching sets in the perfect plaid pattern that’s chic and minimal. Their Black Friday deal is one of the best sales we’ve seen.

VAGABOND – 25% off

This Black-woman-owned athleisure brand has a sale out to get us ready for the New Year resolutions we’re about to set for ourselves.

Positive Mental – Free Shipping $70 and up

A brand focused on mental health awareness intersecting with streetwear is just what we needed around the holidays, as it can be a hard time for some.

Lionne – Sale Selection

The luxury brand is known for its clean cuts and chic silhouettes and has a few pieces up for grabs at a lesser price!

Lelia Mae – 30% off

The jewelry brand all about the modern-day fly girl is having a sale for the girls looking to re-up on their jewelry game.