Preparing the Future Workforce: Artificial Intelligence in Education and Skill Development

Artificial Intelligence in education and skill development are key factors in preparing the workforce of the future and in fact, will revolutionize the procurement and supply chain marketplaces. This panel provides meaningful insights and real-world examples and strategies for integrating AI into your business to streamline processes, improve decision-making, and drive growth. Discover practical steps for successful AI implementation, learn about leveraging services, and explore the balance between AI automation and human expertise. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights into the future of AI in workforce efficiency.