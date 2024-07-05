Black in Dermatology – Driving Equity to Address the 3% powered by L'Oréal

Black dermatologists represent only 3% of the industry today and it's time to talk about it. We’re bringing together skincare experts Dr. Cheshana Kindred and Dr. Cheri Frey for a vital conversation about how increasing diversity in dermatology can lead to better care, more tailored treatments, and a brighter future for skin health. Join us and be part of the change and learn more about how you can care for the skin you’re in.