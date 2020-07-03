ASKJOEBIDEN To Launch During 2020 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Power Stage

In keeping up with the upcoming presidential election, ESSENCE will launch its #AskJoeBiden column with an appearance by former Vice-President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democrat nominee for president.

Biden, who is making his first ESSENCE Festival of Culture appearance, will appear on the Power Stage where he will answer questions submitted by Black women across the country.

In addition to the festival appearance, Biden will also have a bi-weekly #AskJoeBiden column, where readers of ESSENCE can submit questions that he’ll answer directly.

“This is an amazing opportunity for Black women across the country to get to know Biden and his agenda, especially how it affects Black women,” Yesha Callahan, ESSENCE’s News, Politics & Money Director, stated. “Although we’re fully virtual this year, it doesn’t mean we can’t focus on what matters most politically to Black women”.

#AskJoeBiden will air on ESSENCE studios at 4:45 PM Saturday, July 4th.

