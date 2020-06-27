Actresses Lexi Underwood And Lovie Simone Discuss Protecting Your Well-Being

When it comes to Gen Z, over the last several weeks we’ve seen them rise up and speak out against police brutality. But when it comes to speaking out and protesting, it’s also important to make sure you’re taking care of your mental health.

Lexi Underwood, the actress known for her role on Little Fires Everywhere, and Lovie Simone, from Selah and the Spades and Greenleaf, joined Girls United to discuss how they’ve been adjusting to life amidst the civil unrest and global pandemic.

When it comes to being mindful of mental health, Underwood explained how she copes.

“I try to meditate and pray. Meditating centers my spirit and my energy feels good and weight is being lifted off of me,” Underwood stated.

“Having a counselor is incredibly important, and just being able to say ‘I’m not ok’. I reclaim my piece and make sure I’m taking time for myself,” she continued.

Underwood says she’s blessed to have the platform to continue to push the movement forward and the ability to use her voice to speak up about things she’s passionate about. Simone stated she uses her social media to promote positive images, and to make sure she’s not further traumatizing people.

“When I’m able to step away from social media, it became a lot easier to handle and not like I was carrying the weight of the world,” Simone stated as to how she balances life and social media.

Underwood stressed how you need to take time for yourself, and because we’re able to document everything that’s happening, Gen Z can use it as a platform, but be mindful to decompress.