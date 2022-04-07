First Look: Yvonne Orji To Guest Star In ABC’s ‘The Wonder Years’

Photo by: Erika Doss

Emmy Award-nominated actress and comedian Yvonne Orji is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of ABC’s The Wonder Years, airing on April 13.

In the episode titled “Love & War,” Orji will play the role of Tammy, a single mother who has been writing letters to Bruce – Dean’s older brother – while he was stationed in Vietnam. The two ultimately develop a close-knit relationship, much to the surprise of the Williams family. Tammy’s past, and her age, becomes a point of contempt for Bruce’s mother and creates a much-needed opportunity for a healthy dialogue between the two women.

The show reveals the profound effect that the Vietnam war had on Bruce’s emotional psyche. On a larger scale, “Love & War” also touches on the negative impact that combat has on individuals and their families, highlighting the untold stories of Black military veterans. Starring Elisha Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki and Spence Moore II, this episode will be one to remember.

Orji rose to national prominence in 2016 with her portrayal of Molly on the popular comedy-drama television series Insecure. The Nigerian-born entertainer has also appeared in episodes of Jane the Virgin and Robin Thede’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, along with roles in films such as Night School, Spontaneous, and Vacation Friends. In 2020, she released her stand-up special Momma, I Made It! On HBO.

After taking a look at exclusive photos from the filming of “Love & War,” be sure to catch Orji on a special episode of The Wonder Years, airing Wednesday, April 13 at 8:30 pm EST on ABC.

