The State Of Young Black Hollywood: 10 Actors To Watch In 2023

In recent years, young Black Hollywood has birthed dozens of superstars and legends in the making. Actors such as Zendaya, Keke Palmer, John Boyega, and Caleb McLaughlin, among others, have wowed audiences with their talent since the turn of the new decade. And with the new year comes a new list of emerging entertainers expanding the scope of Black narratives on screen.

Actors such as Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, and Jacob Latimore are not only great on screens big and small, but they’re also are seasoned veterans in the realm of music, reminiscent of the early days when we revered people like Sammy Davis Jr., Eartha Kitt, and Harry Belafonte who could both act and sing. The rise of social media has also forced many of today’s up-and-coming stars to be multi-dimensional, which can ultimately add to their longevity in the entertainment industry.

Black Hollywood has also shown that our stories can translate on a large scale, and that we can also have leading roles in blockbuster films. Letitia Wright, Shameik Moore, and Dominique Thorne have all joined the Marvel Universe, making them some of the most bankable stars in cinema. Not only are these actors of color here to stay, but they all have the power and influence to inspire generations of entertainers to come. Check out our list of 10 actors to watch in 2023 below.