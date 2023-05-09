Yara Shahidi To Receive The Cameron Boyce Foundation Youth Empowerment Award

Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Yara Shahidi is set to receive the first Cameron Boyce Youth Empowerment Award during The Cam for a Cause Gala this next month in Los Angeles.

Shahidi, who most recently played Tinker Bell in Peter Pan & Wendy and currently stars in Freeform’s Grown-ish, will be honored by the Cameron Boyce Foundation for her activism surrounding STEM awareness, women’s rights, civil rights, and her countless acts of kindness towards others, according to the foundation.

“It is such an honor to be the recipient of the first Youth Empowerment Award,” Shahidi said. “I met Cameron when we were 5 years old, and even then, his talent, his fearlessness and his belief in the power of his peers was evident.”

“It means so much to be recognized for my advocacy and the work I continue to do to effect change,” her statement continued. “I’m grateful to my friends and family at The Cameron Boyce Foundation for thinking of me, as I will always be inspired and activated by their incredible work in the fight to end epilepsy.”

Per a report by Good Morning America, Boyce’s sister will present the award to Shahidi at the upcoming gala. The event was established last year by the parents of the late actor Cameron Boyce – who passed away in 2019 due to an epileptic seizure – to raise funds and build awareness for epilepsy.

The second annual gala will be held June 1 in Los Angeles, featuring special performances, presenters and guests.