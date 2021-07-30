What’s New And Black On Netflix In August

This month Netflix is offering uplifting animated titles, old-school comedies, and thrillers set in paradise. They’re also bringing back the early aughts shows that introduced us to some of our favorite talents.
Missing your passport? Watch a thriller where a Black traveler finds themselves on the wrong side of wanderlust. Need something the whole family can enjoy? Follow a rhythm-loving animal on his musical adventures, or watch Loretta Devine and Tia Mowry tackle raising teenagers.
See what’s new and Black at Netflix this month below.
01
Friday Night Lights – August 1
Watch a young Michael B. Jordan leap into our hearts as a Dillon panther and see Jurnee Smollet pop off as his no nonsense girlfriend.
02
The Original Kings of Comedy – August 1
Relive the 200 comedic magic of Bernie Mac, D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey.
03
Major Payne – August 1
Laughter is the best medicine. Indulge in some self care by cracking up at Damon Wayne’ antics with the little ones in your life and get some back to the office style inspo from Karyn Parsons.
04
Pineapple Express – August 1
Okay, okay we know this is a movie about white stoners but we all know Craig Robinson was the funniest part. Plus it’s the perfect way to celebrate if your state finally passed a resolution in favor of recreational.
05
30 Rock – August 1
If there’s a good reason to watch this that doesn’t involve Tracy Morgan we haven’t found it yet.
06
VIVO – August 6
Zoe Saldana, Brian Tyree Henry, and Nicole Byer voice characters in this sweet cartoon about the power of music.
07
Untold: Malice at the Palace – August 10
This segment of a larger five part documentary series unfurls the events that lead to the infamous on court dust up turned off court brawl between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons on November 19, 2004.
08
Beckett – August 13
John David Washington stars as an American whose vacation turns into a full-scale Greek tragedy when he finds himself planted at the center of one of the country’s political controversies.
09
Family Reunion – August 26
This segment of a larger five part documentary series unfurls the events that lead to the infamous on court dust up turned off court brawl between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons on November 19, 2004.