What’s New And Black On Netflix In August

This month Netflix is offering uplifting animated titles, old-school comedies, and thrillers set in paradise. They’re also bringing back the early aughts shows that introduced us to some of our favorite talents.

Missing your passport? Watch a thriller where a Black traveler finds themselves on the wrong side of wanderlust. Need something the whole family can enjoy? Follow a rhythm-loving animal on his musical adventures, or watch Loretta Devine and Tia Mowry tackle raising teenagers.

See what’s new and Black at Netflix this month below.