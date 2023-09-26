From Runway To Real Estate, Wendy Wiltz Is Inspiring African Americans To Invest In Property With New Show

Courtesy

Wendy Wiltz, a proud New Orleans native, first gained fame as a contestant on America’s Next Top Model (Cycle 6). However, her journey took a remarkable turn when she moved to New York and transitioned into the world of real estate, where she now uses her platform to empower and encourage African Americans to own and invest in property.

America’s Next Top Model Cycle 6 cast.

Wiltz’s most recent achievement is nothing short of inspiring. Her show, Invest Away, has been picked up by Tubi and Xumo, offering viewers a global tour of real estate properties, and it’s set to be a game-changer for aspiring property owners.

Wendy’s fascination with real estate isn’t a recent development either. She sought to create a second source of income that was flexible and not confined to a single city or state. More importantly, she wanted to use her platform to break down the barriers that have historically kept African Americans from accessing the wealth-generating potential of property ownership.

Over the last decade, the short-term rental industry in the United States has raked in an astounding $33 billion in revenue. However, many cities have started to impose restrictions, and in some cases, outright bans on these types of rentals.

Wiltz, the realtor with a heart for her community, journeys to exotic and picturesque destinations around the globe. These destinations not only embrace short-term rentals but also promise travelers novel and unforgettable experiences.

Wendy’s show goes beyond the bricks and mortar of real estate. It delves into different cultures, the ingenuity of designs, and the breathtaking landscapes of some of the world’s most investor-friendly destinations.

But Witlz’s mission extends far beyond the realm of entertainment. She’s on a mission to inspire and empower. Through Invest Away, she encourages viewers to see property ownership as an achievable goal, even for those who have traditionally faced obstacles in this arena. She opens doors that have often been gatekept, offering a chance for her community to unlock their own financial potential.

Wendy Wiltz’s journey from the catwalk to the world of real estate is a testament to her determination and commitment to making a difference.

Tune into Invest Away and watch live and on demand via streaming networks Xumo Play and Tubi.