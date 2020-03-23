Wendy Williams Is ‘Ready To Go Back’ To Taping Talk Show Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

In Hollywood they always say, “the show must go on”—even during a coronavirus outbreak. And for daytime talk show host, Wendy Williams, that is certainly the case. Despite the global pandemic, which has impacted over 32,000 people in the U.S., Williams is ready and willing to return back to work, no matter the circumstances.

On a recent episode of The Dr. Oz Show, the acclaimed talk show host opened up about the halt in her show’s production due to the coronavirus, and her initial response in wanting to continue working.

“I said, ‘But I can do it even with no audience. I don’t even have to have the staffers there because I did that for two days. ‘But they said, ‘No. We need to have you home, indefinitely,'” Williams said, according to Page Six. “There will be no more Wendy or any of the other people for a period of time.”

Since debuting in 2008, The Wendy Williams Show has become a staple in households across the country for gossip and entertainment news. Her last live show taping since the coronavirus outbreak aired on March 12.

“I’m willing to risk it with one camera and a flashlight,” she continued. “I’m ready to go back to work next week. I’m ready to go back to work…like—come on, let’s go!”

ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 16: Television personality Wendy Williams speaks onstage during her celebration of 10 years of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ at The Buckhead Theatre on August 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Williams, however, understands why a postponement was necessary, though she’s disappointed she’s not able to show up daily to the place that she has called home for so many years.

Despite Williams’ eagerness to return back to normal life like the rest of us, the best thing any of us can do right now is to work from home, wash our hands, and stop touching our face. If we all do our part in social distancing, this should hopefully “flatten the curve” so that all of our favorite talk shows will be back up and running by the beginning of summer.

See you soon, Wendy!