Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Get your teacups ready! The Wendy Williams biopic is coming to Lifetime and they’ve officially cast who will play Williams and her ex-husband Kevin Hunter.

According to Deadline, Ciera Payton and Morocco Omari will be portraying the couple in the film, which has Williams’ backing.

The movie, which will reportedly be called Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic will follow Williams’ journey to becoming one of the most notable names in radio and daytime television, with the support of her then-husband and business partner Hunter. Along the way, the outspoken personality clashed with many rappers and fellow radio jockeys. She also helped develop future radio talent, including Charlamagne tha God.

HAMMERSTEIN BALLROOM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2018/07/18: Wendy Williams wearing dress by Norma Kamali and Kevin Hunter attend Wendy Williams and The Hunter Foundation gala at Hammerstein Ballroom. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Williams is serving as an executive producer of the TV film alongside Will Packer and Sheila Ducksworth. Darren Grant (The Chi, God Friended Me) is directing.

Payton previously appeared in Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral and The Oval. She also brought the experience of being Black in corporate America to life in She’s Gotta Have It.

She celebrated the casting news in a lengthy caption on Instagram, writing: “How you doin’!?!?! Wendy’s story is powerfully inspiring. Which makes it clear why she is such a tour de force,. Lifetime, Wendy Williams, Will Packer, and Sheila Ducksworth have assembled an amazing team and I’m so excited to be a part of it.”

“Our director (Darren Grant) and team have such a great vision for this film and it is our heartfelt intention to share her story in a way that inspires and uplifts all who watch it. Also, a very special thanks and shout out to Leah Daniels-Butler Casting and my team, Zero Gravity and Pakula King & Associates,” Payton concluded. “We’re all excited to safely get to work.”

Omari has recently been keeping the Pynk safe and sound on Starz’s P-Valley. He also had a stint on Empire.