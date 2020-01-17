HBO

We’re crying too because HBO’s hit series Watchmen has likely come to an end.

Creator Damon Lindelof recently told USA Today that he’s told the story he wants to tell, but has given HBO his blessing to pursue a second season if they wish. However, that’s unlikely.

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys told the publication that “it would be hard to imagine doing it without Damon involved in some way.”

Watchmen was a critical and commercial success for HBO, with an engaging cast that featured ESSENCE cover star Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Louis Gossett Jr.

In Watchmen, King played Angela Abar aka Sister Night in an alternate reality where Robert Redford has been president for 30 years and police officers in Tulsa, Oklahoma wear masks to protect their identities.

The world of Watchmen was created in 1986 as a comic book series written by Alan Moore, but he’s distanced himself from the show made by Lost creator Damon Lindeloff. The puzzling spin-off mixes issues of race and politics with sci-fi and mystery.

OK. Wait. Stop scrolling for a second. Spoilers below!

The final episode of season one left the fate of King’s character open after she absorbed the power of Doctor Manhattan (Abdul-Mateen II).

King previously told Vulture that she would “absolutely” be interested in a second season, but added, “I don’t want there to be a second season if it’s not going to at least be comparable to this first season, which is going to be really hard to do.”

The Oscar-winning actress told ESSENCE why she was so proud to play a character like Abar.

“Angela is a woman I’ve never seen on TV, so this was an opportunity to play a superhero who is rooted in truth,” she explained. “Even with some of the outrageous things that are happening, it still feels real.”

