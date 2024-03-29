Pam Grier, Deborah Ayorinde And Luke James Appear In The Frightening Trailer For ‘THEM: THE SCARE’

Courtesy of Prime Video

Today, Prime Video released the official trailer of the horror anthology series THEM: THE SCARE. The second season of this horror series premieres April 25.

THEM will once again be set in Los Angeles, and centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve, who is assigned to a new case. Navigating a tumultuous time in Hollywood, with a city on the razor’s edge of chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something ominous and malevolent grips her and her family.

In addition to Deborah Ayorinde’s return, the cast also features Pam Grier, Luke James, Joshua J. Williams, Jeremy Bobb, Wayne Knight, Carlito Olivero, Charles Brice, and Iman Shumpert.

THEM: THE SCARE is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. Series creator Little Marvin serves as showrunner and executive producer with Miri Yoon and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment and Steve Prinz.

This second installment of Little Marvin’s series will consist of eight episodes and premieres on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.