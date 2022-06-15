WATCH: Netflix Releases The Trailer For The New Film, ‘Beauty’

Courtesy of Netflix

Today, Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming film Beauty, set to premiere on the digital streaming platform on June 29.

Written and produced by Lena Waithe, the film stars Gracie Marie Bradley in the title role, as she struggles to maintain her integrity and identity after she’s offered a profitable recording contract in the 1980s, setting in place a clash between her family, the label, and her closest friend to determine who will guide her as she travels on the path to stardom.

“Do you know what they do to stars? They build you up, just so they can tear you down,” Nash says in the trailer. To which Bradley responds: “Can’t nobody tear me down.”

In addition to Bradley, Beauty also stars Niecy Nash, Giancarlo Esposito, Sharon Stone, Aleyse Shannon, Gracie Marie Bradley, Kyle Bary, Micheal Ward. The film premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, and is directed by photographer, producer, and filmmaker Andrew Donsunmu; who has risen to prominence in recent years with the success of his previous three films at Sundance.

Alongside Waithe, Beauty is produced by Michael Ellenberg, with Dosunmu, Carrie Fix, and Rishi Rajani serving as the film’s executive producers.

Take a look at the trailer for Beauty below.