Watch: Keke Palmer Shines In A Special Edition Of The New NBC Show, ‘Password’

In celebration of the release of Jordan Peele’s Nope, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea play a special edition of the new NBC game show, Password.

During the clip, Palmer and Perea go back and forth with a series of cue cards, giving one-word clues to see if the other person can guess the correct answer. Along with recognizing the success of Nope, this footage also builds anticipation for the show Password.

One of the most iconic game shows in television history, Password features Palmer as its host, where contestants from all walks of life are partnered with Jimmy Fallon and other celebrities to face off in the ultimate game of words.

Produced by Fremantle in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Electric Hot Dog, Password will include Jimmy Fallon, Jim Juvonen, and Jennifer Mullin as executive producers, alongside John Quinn who will also serve as showrunner.

Nope is now in theaters nationwide, and the new game show Password will have a two-night premiere on Tuesday, August 9 at 10pm EST and Wednesday, August 10 at 9pm EST.

Take a look at Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea as they play a special edition of Password, below.