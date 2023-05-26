WATCH: ‘Black Pop: Celebrating The Power Of Black Culture’ Honors Black Excellence With A Two-Night Event

Photo Credit: Mark Sandten / Bongarts / Getty Images

E!, in partnership with NBC News Studios and Unanimous Media, announced the two-night special event Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture, premiering on June 19.

Executive produced by Stephen Curry and narrated by LaLa Anthony, the upcoming series will explore how the influence of Black culture is more than a trend as perseverance, excellence and the undeniable impact through music, television, sports and film changed the culture forever.

Black Pop features several notable figures such as Erika Alexander, Laila Ali, Jabari Banks, Da Brat, Tamar Braxton, Erica Campbell, Nick Cannon, Misty Copeland, Laverne Cox, Stephen Curry, Victor Cruz, Dapper Dan, Dominique Dawes, D-Nice, Cedric the Entertainer, Scott Evans, Vivica A. Fox, Charlamagne Tha God, Tamron Hall, Kevin Hart, H.E.R., Luke James, Coco Jones, Sugar Ray Leonard, Marsai Martin, Ne-Yo, Will Packer, Nina Parker, Billy Porter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Amber Ruffin, Stephen A. Smith, Justin Sylvester, Blair Underwood, Tank and more as they share their stories of achievements in music, television, sports and film, canonizing these moments as the some of the greatest in pop culture history.

“We’re honored to have joined forces with E! and NBC News Studios to create Black Pop to honor and celebrate the power of Black culture in sports and entertainment,” said Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry of Unanimous Media. “This special is a testament to the strength and impact of our community, and we’re grateful to all the voices who joined us in sharing their fondest memories and inspirations from years of Black excellence in pop culture history.”

The special will cover all genres of pop culture and entertainment – celebrating music from the gospel roots of Mahalia Jackson to the Motown sound, the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Black culture’s undisputable impact on fashion, television trailblazers from Diahann Carroll to Oprah Winfrey, sports legends like Sugar Ray Leonard and Laila Ali, the evolution of Black films and the pivotal talents that paved the way – all creating a cultural legacy that set the tone.

“We take pride in being able to share these important cultural milestones and conversations that have influenced pop culture,” said Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal television and streaming. “Our collaborative partnership with E!, NBC News Studios, Stephen Curry and Unanimous Media has brought a creative perspective to this powerful special that our viewers will enjoy.”

Produced by NBC News Studios and Unanimous Media with Stephen Curry, Black Pop is executive produced by Erick Peyton and Melissa Haizlip, in addition to Charlise Holmes and Reniqua Allen-Lamphere serving as co-executive producers.

Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture, will premiere June 19 at 8pm ET/PT with back-to-back episodes on E!.

Take a look at the trailer below.