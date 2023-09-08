VH1’s Iconic Franchise To Debut ‘Basketball Wives: Orlando’ This Fall

Today, VH1 announced that its iconic Basketball Wives franchise will return to a worldwide viewership with a new rendition titled Basketball Wives: Orlando set to premiere on VH1 this Fall.

The inaugural season takes a fresh look at how the women of the Orlando basketball scene navigate the competitive world of sports. Audiences will also see just how taxing this life can be, along with the people who have to experience it on a daily basis.

Basketball Wives: Orlando features Ashley Snell, Danielle Miller, Lyndzie Marble, Mackenzie Hyatt, Mehgan James, Morgan Bledsoe, Mulan Hernandez, Nique Brown, and Nikki Nicole. While the cast members definitely stand by the men they’re connected to, they’re never the ones to stand behind them. From lavish lifestyles to personal triumphs and tribulations, Basketball Wives: Orlando will give viewers an unfiltered glimpse into the extraordinary lives of nine resilient women as they confront love, rivalry, and the ever-present spotlight.

The upcoming reality series is produced by This Way Out Media and Shed Media. Shaunie Henderson also serves as an executive producer. From This Way Out Media, the Executive Producers are Mark Seliga, Sean Rankine, Yessica Garcia, and Melanie Collier Lodge. For VH1, Tiffany Lea Williams, Angela Aguilera, and Mimi Blanchard serve as Executive Producers.