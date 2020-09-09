Tyrese Gibson isn’t afraid to get real about the struggles he’s been through in his life. And now the Grammy-nominated singer admitted that he mentally and emotionally struggled because he was teased about his darker skin.

In an upcoming episode of TV One’s Uncensored set to air Sunday, the actor explained how experiences with colorism and constant criticism shaped who he was as an adult.

“I had never felt a piece of handsome,” he admitted in a preview clip. “I had never felt a piece of being cute. I had never heard compliments throughout my childhood. I never got any attention from the ladies.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 07: Tyrese Gibson attends the Academy Nicholl Fellowships Screenwriting Awards at AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 07, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

Gibson revealed that he was not only overlooked because of his skin tone, but he was ostracized for it as well.

“I caught every joke in the dark skin community ever. I was Black, burnt, tarp. I was all teeth and eyes. I was blurple — Black and purple and I just never felt attractive, ever,” he said.

Gibson revealed that his professional success helped him partially work through the trauma of the teasing he endured.

“And after I had that moment, it did more for my confidence than you could ever imagine because it was a high that I would hope to experience for the rest of my life,” he said.

Gibson also credited “the favor from the Lord Jesus Christ” for seeing him through.

Along with opening up about his traumatic childhood, during the episode the father disclosed details about his marriage and shared how his wife’s faith and support impacted him as he was moved forward on the path to full self-confidence.

This season on Uncensored not only features Gibson, but also Eve, Yandy Smith-Harris, Omari Hardwick, Jenifer Lewis and Debbie Allen.

Still, watch Gibson’s episode on Uncensored this Sunday, September 13 at 10 p.m. ET/9 Central.