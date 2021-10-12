Tyga Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges, Turns Himself in to LAPD

Rapper Tyga has turned himself in to Los Angeles police amid allegations from an ex-girlfriend that he physically abused her.

Influencer Camaryn Swanson, the rapper’s ex-girlfriend, posted photo and video of numerous injuries to her face and arms to social media on Monday, accusing Tyga of assaulting her.

“I’ve been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore,” she captioned an Instagram post, tagging TMZ, showing intense bruising to her face and wrists. “I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this, but I have to stand up for myself.”

According to TMZ, the alleged incident took place around 3 a.m. Monday at the rapper’s home. Sources close to the rapper report that Swanson showed up to the rapper’s home acting “belligerent,” and an argument ensued once he let her inside. Swanson, however, posted texts to her social media account allegedly showing her conversation with the rapper requesting her presence at his home and sending a car to retrieve her.

Tyga, real name Micheal Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, voluntarily went to speak with police early Tuesday morning in response to a report of felony domestic violence in which he was formally named.

According to Vulture, bail for felony domestic violence at this stage is $50,00. Tyga is expected to bail and release later on today.