EXCLUSIVE: E! Drops The Trailer For ‘Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris’

Multiple Emmy-nominee Anthony Anderson owes his Mama Doris a lot, as she gave up her own dreams of being an actress to raise him. Now, as a token of his appreciation, the actor and comedian is treating her to the trip of a lifetime – a six-week excursion through England, France and Italy – to discover some of Europe’s wonders for the first time and experience a real, cultural vacation filled with history and luxury!

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – AUGUST 21: Doris Hancox and Anthony Anderson attend the Television Academy’s Performers Peer Group Celebration on August 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/ WireImage)

Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris follows the suo on their sweet family trek across Europe. Whether it’s walking in African fashion week, hunting for truffle or taking elaborate cooking classes, spending this amount of quality time together will be a real test for their relationship as the pair disagree on most anything and everything.

In each of the eight episodes, the series will bring chaos, frustration and heartfelt moments as Anthony and Mama Doris navigate other cultures around the world and their mother/son relationship at the same time.

Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris premieres Thursday, June 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with back-to-back episodes airing only on E!