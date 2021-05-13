Tribeca Fest Announces Special Curated Juneteenth Lineup

The 2021 Tribeca Film Festival has announced a lineup of specially curated Juneteenth programming, which will unapologetically celebrate Black excellence and storytelling in film, television, entertainment, and all-around Black culture. Throughout the festival, which will run between June 9-20, storytelling will put a spotlight on African Diasporic voices in celebration of June 19th.

“The festival has always been a welcoming space for creators to share their stories and in support of artists through social activism,” Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Festival co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal said in a press release. “I’m proud that this June, as part of our 20th anniversary, our programming is a powerful reflection of incredible storytellers that are deeply rooted in showcasing the rich legacy of the Black experience, all culminating on Juneteenth.”

As part of the festivites, a Harry Belafonte Voices For Social Justice Award will be presented for the first time ever. The honor, named after the actor and civil rights activist, will be awarded to Stacey Abrams for her “outstanding leadership, service and commitment to fighting against injustices,” the press release notes. “We are proud to salute the brilliant and inspiring actor, activist, and friend, Harry Belafonte with this award created in his honor,” said Chief Content Officer Paula Weinstein in a statement. “We are in awe of Stacey Abrams and her amazing work and unwavering commitment to fighting on behalf of our democracy and against injustices. We are thrilled for her to be the first recipient to begin the legacy of this award.”

In total, Tribeca’s Juneteenth programming line-up will include six in-competition shorts, four special out-of-competition shorts programs, two TV world premieres, 12 Tribeca Talks and discussions across the festival, eight immersive projects, and six podcasts. In partnership with Indeed, Tribeca will also debut Rising Voices, “a diverse filmmaker program in collaboration with Lena Waithe featuring 10 short films from BIPOC filmmakers.

Previously announced highlights include The Five Heartbeats 30th-anniversary screening and a featured conversation with the reunited cast; the world premiere of the second season of OWN’s David Makes Man with a discsusson with series creator Tarrell Alvin McCraney; the world premiere of A$AP Rocky’s documentary Stockholm Syndrome; and a panel discussion with director Gina Prince-Bythewood in conversation with actress Sanaa Lathan.

For more information surrounding Juneteenth programming, please visit http://tribecafilm.com/juneteenth. Tickets are available for advance purchase at https://www.tribecafilm.com/festival/tickets.