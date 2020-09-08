Watch Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, Alfre Woodard And Regina King Become Black ‘Golden Girls’

Tracee Ellis Ross and Regina King | Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Black Hollywood’s stars are coming together to put their spin on Golden Girls. Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, Alfre Woodard and Regina King are starring in a one-time virtual remake of the hit show on Zoom, which is a partner in the project.

The performance will be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and hosted by Lena Waithe. The event will benefit Color of Change, a digital organization dedicated to fighting racism.

No money is required to attend. Guests simply have to sign up to learn information about how they can make a difference in the upcoming election.

Ross, Lathan, Woodard and King each posted a picture of themselves transformed into Dorothy, Blanche, Sophia and Rose for the event on Instagram, where Kerry Washington voiced our excitement by commenting simply, “This. This. This. This. This.”

“We bring to you our rendition of Golden Girls, reimagined with an all-Black cast of your favorite actresses: Alfre Woodard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, and Regina King, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and hosted by Lena Waithe,” wrote the event organizers on its website.

“In an effort to further engage our community and drive change, all you need to do to enjoy this evening is sign up to receive messages about how you can make a change during this election! This event is in partnership with Zoom, and the first episode is spotlighting and supporting Color of Change—the nation’s largest online racial justice organization,” they continued.

It all goes down on Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Are you tuning in? We are!