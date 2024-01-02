Our Top Contenders To Replace Kang In The MCU

Johnathan Majors guilty verdict created a rift with Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In late December, the Creed III actor was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment of his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Since the news of the guilty finding, Major’s could potentially face up to a year in jail for the assault conviction.

Major’s was slated to play a keystone role in the MCU, having already played Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. With MCU essentially building around the character Kang, Major’s would’ve also starred in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which would’ve made it’s debut in 2026.

With Major’s out, the future of Kang hangs in the balance. There’s been much speculation of what’s to come—the role could be recast or possibly develop a new villain in Majors’ absence. The Disney-backed studio is looking at potential replacements, however, we’ve crafted our own list of potential actors who would be a good fit.

Colman Domingo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: Colman Domingo attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

On the heels of a handful of amazing films in 2023, Colman Domingo would be an ideal recast. If Domingo’s roles in The Color Purple as Mister and William Burke in Candyman, was any indicator, he has what it takes to be a supervillain. Coupled with his voice, we’d love to see Domingo in an MCU role — it’s already been rumored that Domingo is in the running as a replacement.

John Boyega

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 04: John Boyega attends the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage,)

Following his role in the Netflix original They Cloned Tyrone, John Boyega has definitely shown that he can play multiple roles at once and has what it takes to be in any sort of sci-fi film.

David Oyelowo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: David Oyelowo attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Known for his role as Bass Reeves in Lawmen Bass Reeves, British actor David Oyelowo’s range speaks volumes. Also cast in box office hits such as Selma and Lee Daniels’ The Butler, Oyelowo has versatility, and could offer a historical context that offers a must-watch villain origin story.

John Washington

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 18: John David Washington attends the ‘Amsterdam’ World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on September 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

John Washington has made a name for himself in the acting world outside of being Hollywood heartthrob Denzel Washington’s son. He’s shown an ability to captivate audiences with his nuanced performances. From his gripping portrayal in the mind-bending thriller Tenet to his critically acclaimed role in the powerful drama BlacKkKlansman, Washington’s talent has earned him recognition as a formidable actor in his own right.

Damson Idris

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 28: Damson Idris attends #TheMikeGala, Stormzy’s 30th Birthday with The Biltmore Mayfair, LXR Hotels & Resorts and Don Julio 1942 on July 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for #Merky)

Damson Idris has established himself as a standout talent, transcending the shadow of his rising fame. Widely recognized for his exceptional performances, particularly in the critically acclaimed TV series Snowfall, Idris has proven his ability to embody complex characters with depth. Beyond his small-screen success, he ventured into film, leaving a lasting impact with roles like those in Farming and Outside the Wire.