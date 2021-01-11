ToMaryWithLove Celebration Is Happening All Day Today On Twitter And Instagram

READ MORE LESS

You are invited to join the creators of #ToMaryWithLove to help celebrate Mary J. Blige’s 50th birthday today. The virtual birthday party will live on ToMaryWithLove.com and alongside the hashtag #ToMaryWithLove on Twitter and Instagram, thanks to the creative genius of Syreeta Gates (@syreetagates); Dr. Yaba Blay(@fiyawata), Tarana Burke (@taranaburke), and Karen Good-Marable (@kgoodmarable).

As part of the festivities, Blk Creatives partnered with Gates and Nadirah Simmons for a digital celebration that started at 9 am EST and goes until 9 o’clock tonight, celebrating the many facets of Blige, from her hair to her magazine covers to her music and, of course, dancing. The intention is to give the phenomenal woman who has given so much of herself to us through song for the past three decades her flowers, and the website serves as a living testimony of all that Blige is and has been to all of us.

Sections of the website include “Real Love” featuring voicemails reminiscent of the singer’s track “Leave a Message,” love letters from those whose lives she’s touched, articles paying homage to the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, and video convos from some of her biggest fans. The Archive is a collection of some of the flyest boots Blige has rocked throughout her career while the You’re Invited section leads to a petition for the 50 year old to give fans what they want most from her: a boot line. Make sure you don’t leave the site before signing and join in the festivities this evening if you haven’t already.