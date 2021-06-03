Tiffany Haddish Will Portray Olympian Florence Griffith Joyner In Upcoming Movie

Track and field star Florence Griffith-Joyner dazzled at the 1988 Olympic Games, setting two world records that still stand. Girls Trip actress and Grammy winner Tiffany Haddish wants to bring her story to a new generation and will play the late athlete in an upcoming game1 biopic.

“I am looking forward to telling Flo-Jo’s story the way it should be told,” Haddish said exclusively to Deadline. “My goal with this film is making sure that younger generations know my ‘she-ro’ Flo-Jo, the fastest woman in the world to this day, existed.” The actress and game1 will also collaborate on a documentary series and a podcast connected to the film.

After winning big at the 1988 Olympics (she won gold medals for the 100m and 200m dashes), Joyner-Griffith created a self-help workout tape, designed uniforms for the Indiana Pacers and wrote children’s books.

“We are thrilled to partner with Tiffany on such an important project,” said Basil Iwanyk, a co-producer for the film. “Tiffany has established herself as one of the greatest entertainers in the world today – helping her tell the story of her idol Flo-Jo is an amazing honor and privilege.”

Griffith-Joyner passed away in 1998 of an epileptic seizure. She was 38 years old.

Her widower, Al Joyner, also an athlete, will be a creative consultant and producer.

“I am so elated to team up with game1 and Tiffany Haddish on this project,” said Joyner. “Working with Tiffany has been a great pleasure – she is incredibly dedicated, focused, and committed to portraying the spirit of Florence accurately, whose legacy of making a difference in the world will live on for generations to come. I hope that this film touches all who see it and inspires people to BE the change the world so desperately needs right now!”