‘The Talk’ On Temporary Hiatus Following Sharon Osborne Debate

Following last Wednesday’s episode of The Talk featuring an outburst by cohost Sharon Osborne, the show has been placed on a temporary hiatus and has cancelled their shows for today and tomorrow, March 15th as reported exclusively by Deadline. On Friday, CBS launched an internal investigation into Osborne’s debate with cohost Sheryl Underwood about her public support of Piers Morgan following his controversial comments about Meghan Markle’s suicidal ideations after her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace,” the statement from CBS to Deadline read. “All matters related to the Wednesday episode of The Talk are currently under internal review.”

. @piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 9, 2021

Wednesday’s episode, which is not available to rewatch on CBS, featured a conversation between Osborne and Underwood as they discussed Morgan’s comment and Osborne’s social media stance behind him. Underwood, who was speaking calmly and professionally to a frantic and defensive Osborne said, “While you are standing by you your friend, it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist.” Osborne expressed feelings of being “put in the electric chair” and said snapped at Underwood telling her, “don’t try and cry because if anyone should be crying, it should be me.”

I absolutely commend Sheryl Underwood & Elaine Welteroth for holding their composure listening to Sharon Osborne gaslight racism on #TheTalk. She made this about her when it has NOTHING to do w/ her feelings. Plus she was rude & continued to dismiss them trying to educate her 😤 pic.twitter.com/5aVlCXllSQ — WellTheTruthIs (@truth_well) March 10, 2021

After the live telecast, Osborne took to her personal platforms “after some reflection” and “sitting with [her] heart” to express her apologies and that she does “not condone racism, misogyny or bullying.” She noted that she should have been “more specific” about her intentions in her original tweet to Morgan and she will “collectively continue to learn” from her peers and her community.

Moreover, original The Talk host Holly Robinson Peete came forward about her experience with Osborne who “complained that I was too ‘ghetto’” for The Talk, to which Osborne responded via Twitter that she “never had the ability/authority to get anyone fired” from the critically-acclaimed talk show.

I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too “ghetto” for #theTalk…then I was gone💨

I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because…she HAD to🤦🏽‍♀️ 🤷🏽‍♀️#fbf https://t.co/7pnCnhM5rf pic.twitter.com/CXR4DzvlEZ — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) March 12, 2021

More on the story as it continues to develop.