Paramount+ Announces Premiere Date For Season Two Of ‘The Game’

Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage

Today, Paramount+ announced that Season Two of The Game will premiere on December 15.

Starring Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez and Toby Sandeman, the upcoming 10-episode season will air weekly on Thursdays exclusively on Paramount+.

The show, which was revived by the streaming platform last year, continues to offer a contemporary exploration of Black culture through the lens of pro football. The drama tackles racism, sexism, classism and more as the characters fight for fame, fortune, respect and, above all, love.

Article continues after video.

The Game is executive produced by showrunner and writer Devon Greggory, original show creator Mara Brock Akil, Salim Akil, original executive producer Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions and Peter O’Fallon, Barry Safchik and Michael Platt also executive produce. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Inphiniti Entertainment, Akil Productions and Grammnet NH Productions.

The first season of The Game, along with episodes from the original series, which aired from 2006-2015 on The CW then BET, are also available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. Season two of The Game will debut Thursday, December 15 with two new episodes.