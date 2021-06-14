The Cast Of ‘Insecure’ Celebrates Their Last Day On Set

As sad as we are to know Insecure is coming to an end after five seasons, we have to admit seeing the cast celebrate their last day on set over the weekend is the type of heartwarming energy we need right now.

The HBO series was a turning point in self-professed “Awkward Black Girl” Issa Rae’s career, marking her entry into Hollywood in her first scripted TV show. Though she shared she can’t quite yet put into words what working on the comedy has meant to her over the six years, she did impart a few words on Instagram yesterday.

“WRAPPED a show I’ve been writing for 8 years and shooting for 6, surrounded by a chosen family of incredible creatives,” she wrote on a cast photo. “One day I’ll be able to properly articulate what each and every person involved in the making of this show has meant to me and how they’ve changed me for the better. But for now: THANK YOU for riding, for rocking, for trusting, for giving, and for taking a chance on ME. “We’ll see what’s bout to happen next, okay?!” Until then, see y’all at the portee! @insecurehbo

Across Instagram and Twitter she and other members of the cast, from Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis to Tristen J. Winger and Natasha Rothwell, shared memories of their journeys as actors together.

Tristen has been stealing scenes since our first play together in 9th grade. You give him a character and he’ll make it funnier than you imagined. Love this man! 🥲 https://t.co/ZaP4B0oaqg — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) June 13, 2021

In a teary-eyed photo alongside Rae, Orji wrote:

“Last night we said goodbye and God Bless to, not only Molly, but also to our fearless leader, @the_a_prentice. We cried a river, group-hugged, ate cake & popped multiple bottles.

I’m gon’miss the heck outta these beautiful people. This wasn’t just a show with some co-stars that I HAD to work with. This was a family that I was privileged to grow with, learn from, and do life with.

As we each move on to other projects, we know that we’ll always have this moment, this experience, these last 6 years. What a blessing. WHAT. A. MUTHA. EFFIN. BLESSING.”

Check out more photos of the cast’s memories over the years and their last day on set below.