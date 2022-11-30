WATCH: Harper And The Crew Reunite One Last Time In The Official Trailer For ‘The Best Man: Final Chapters’

The wait is almost over for the exciting finale of The Best Man franchise. The hilarious and emotional tale of this entangled college crew comes to a close with The Best Man: The Final Chapters, with all eight episodes premiering exclusively on Peacock on December 22 – just in time for a holiday season binge session.

The full dynamic ensemble cast, featuring Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, and Harold Perrineau, has returned for a last look at these characters that both the cast and production promise will have viewers hooked to their screens.

THE BEST MAN: THE FINAL CHAPTERS — Episode 102 — Pictured: (l-r) Melissa De Sousa as Shelby, Nia Long as Jordan, Regina Hall as Candy, Harold Perrineau as Julian, Sanaa Lathan as Robin, Taye Diggs as Harper — (Photo by: Peacock)

“When I wrote The Best Man, it was out of a desire to see myself on screen,” said creator, executive producer, and showrunner Malcolm D. Lee of his timeless brainchild. “Growing up I rarely saw Black people — Black men in particular – the way my friends and I saw ourselves: educated, upwardly mobile African-Americans who were just ‘normal’.”

That normalcy has resonated with viewers across three decades now, as the story of these college friends and their spouses has captivated fans from 1999 to 2022, fulfilling Lee’s dream of making African American stories mainstream.

“Fans of the franchise have consistently asked me (and the stellar cast) when are we going to tell them what’s happened with this group of friends? And what better way to do that than to give them what they want (and more) in a limited series,” Lee said. “Given the moment that we are in, this is the perfect time to revisit Harper, Lance, Murch, Quentin, Jordan, Robyn, Candace and Shelby and go on the wild, emotional, hilarious ride with them, as they deal with their own journeys through parenting, activism, old love, new love and the complexities of being Black in 21st Century America.”

THE BEST MAN: THE FINAL CHAPTERS — Episode 101 — Pictured: Nia Long as Jordan Armstrong — (Photo by: Nicolas Cordone/Peacock)

For executive producer and co-showrunner Dayna Lynne North, joining the production of The Best Man was a no-brainer. Coming from her previous gig producing Insecure and noticing parallels in her own life with her own college crew, she was excited to bring what she calls their “midlife metamorphosis” to life.

“Priorities have shifted, friendships have gone through growing pains,” North said. “This limited series will expand on the themes established in The Best Man franchise – love, friendship, faith, forgiveness, and personal growth – all filtered through a beautifully Black lens. Much like it was on my previous series Insecure, friendship as foundation is also a core theme.”

“Anyone who has lived a bit knows… Life is not a spectator sport. Sometimes we choose to grow. Sometimes we’re forced to. The question is — how will these longtime parents, friends, and lovers adjust to their reinvented selves?”

Take a look at the official trailer below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PBKckidprks

The Best Man: The Final Chapters releases all 8 episodes exclusively on Peacock on December 22.