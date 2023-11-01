The Amplify Color Podcast Tells The Story Of Tom Joyner: The Legacy Of America's 'Fly Jock

During my early school days, the voice on the radio my parents favored during our morning commute was none other than Tom Joyner. Heralded as “the hardest working man in radio,” Joyner’s legacy is unparalleled, and the latest episode of the Amplify Color podcast, hosted by Ryan Cameron, explores the life and legendary career of the iconic figure in American radio history.

Joyner, was not only a pioneering radio personality, but also the first African-American to be inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame. Born in Tuskegee, Alabama, Joyner’s road towards radio stardom was shaped by his early passion for music. He was even an early member of the famous band, the Commodores, before setting his sights on the airwaves. Tom’s rise to fame began in 1983 when he embarked on a career that would span over 25 years, earning him the nickname “America’s Fly Jock.”

The moniker was well-deserved, as Tom hosted a morning show in Dallas and an afternoon show in Chicago simultaneously. This unique feat required him to fly back and forth between the two cities every day, a schedule that only a true radio trailblazer could handle. “I’m famous at the airport, my name in the airport is ‘aren’t you that guy?'” Joyner said on the podcast. “Sometimes unconsciously, when we’d do contests, I’d give out the wrong phone number. I’d give out the Dallas number in Chicago, and the Chicago number in Dallas.”

During his illustrious career, Joyner became the unrivaled voice of Black radio, reaching audiences nationwide with his charisma, humor, and dedication to serving the African-American community. Starting his days at 3 am, he superserved his listeners by providing a platform for issues that mattered most to them, showcasing the importance of community engagement, and promoting education.

But even the most remarkable careers face challenges, and for Joyner, it was the evolution of technology that eventually led to his retirement from the airwaves. As the popularity of radio began to decline and salaries were increasingly dictated by listenership, Tom made the difficult decision to step away from his beloved microphone.

In his departure, Tom left an irreplaceable mark on the world of radio and the African-American community. Tom’s contributions to radio and his dedication to the upliftment of the African-American community make him a true pioneer.

In this episode of Amplify Color, Cameron paints a vivid and heartfelt portrait of Joyner’s life, career, and the impact he had on radio and beyond. Listeners can tune in on Apple Podcasts and all major podcast platforms, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.