The 9 Best Movies Of 2022

Since the birth of cinema in the 19th century, Black people have fought for representation. Early pioneers like Oscar Micheaux paved the way for filmmakers like Gordon Parks, Spike Lee, and Julie Dash. Unfortunately, Hollywood hasn’t always championed Black stories. Though there was a robust offering of films in the ’90s with movies like Boyz N the Hood, Soul Food, Waiting to Exhale, and The Best Man, the beginning of the 21st century ushered in a near-decade-long drought, with only a handful of Black films being produced during that period.

Now, two decades into the 21st century, Black representation in cinema is continually robust. From satirical films to superhero universes and certainly films with more Black women at the helm, moviegoers from various backgrounds with diverse tastes all have something to gravitate toward.

2022 was a banner year for Black cinema, offering a wealth of Black stories. From dramas and comedies to documentaries and satires, here are the best films of the year