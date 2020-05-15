If there’s one person who could pull off a Power Ranger-inspired Michael Jackson tribute in a yellow overcoat it’s Teyana Taylor.

The Harlemite has been breaking boundaries and defying expectations for years, using her dance skills and elevated sense of style. Her newest video for “Bare Wit Me,” upheld that tradition. The R&B singer gave fans a sneak peak of the video Thursday on Instagram.

The singer and salon owner gave up her director’s chair and allowed Spike Tey to take the reins this time around, but her signature creativity can be seen in every aspect of the 15-second clip. It features Jackson-inspired choreography, created by Taylor with the assistance of Shaneekqua Empress.

Taylor is known for honoring major musical moments and the legends who created them through her work. In 2016, she transformed herself into Lil’ Kim for VH1’s Hip Hop Honors, and celebrated Jennifer Beals’ “Flashdance” performance in Kanye West’s “Fade” video. Later she embodied Janet Jackson at the 2018 BMI Awards.

The singer was also responsible for the animated wardrobe she and the dancers (who she referred to as “rangers” in the caption for the video) are wearing in the video. She served as the key stylist on the shoot, putting that enviable taste level to good use so that her rangers would be ready for action.

Fans immediately stanned on social media about the new visual, and Taylor quickly trended on Thursday afternoon.

“Bare Wit Me” appears on THE ALBUM, Taylor’s highly anticipated follow-up to 2018’s K.T.S.E. It will be available in June.