Taye Diggs And Apryl Jones Unite In ‘The Comeback’

Courtesy Maverick Entertainment

Maverick Entertainment, the independent studio celebrated for its commitment to Black cinema, dropped a comedic bombshell with their latest offering, The Comeback. This family comedy is currently streaming on NBCUniversal’s Peacock with a promise of laughter, love, and relatable chaos.

Starring Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones, The Comeback is a rollercoaster of emotions that dives into the life of the Murray family as they embark on an unexpected journey back to their hometown of Atlanta. When their seemingly perfect plan collides with a whirlwind of family issues, a mom’s new boyfriend, and a parade of ex-lovers, chaos ensues, leaving audiences in stitches while empathizing with the relatable challenges faced by this lovable and quirky family.

Penned by J. Carter, known for his skillful fusion of humor and heartfelt storytelling, The Comeback promises an unforgettable movie experience. “After holding onto the script for five years,” said J. Carter, “I found the perfect actors in Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones to portray Jeff and Tisa Murray, making their characters relatable to everyone.”

Diggs, a seasoned Hollywood veteran known for his exceptional performances in films like Rent and The Best Man, as well as notable TV shows such as All American, takes the helm as Jeff Murray. His charisma and impeccable comedic timing shine through as he brings to life the character of a determined father navigating the unexpected twists and turns of life.

Jones is a rising star, known for her appearances in shows like Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and films including I Got The Hookup 2, delivers a captivating performance as Tisa Murray. Her portrayal of a strong and resilient wife attempting to find her footing amidst the comedic chaos is bound to leave audiences clamoring for more.

As the release date for The Comeback draws near, anticipation is building for what promises to be a side-splitting, heartwarming, and unmissable cinematic experience.

The Comeback is available to stream now, on Peacock.