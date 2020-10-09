If you’ve been tuning in to the new STARZ series Power Book II: Ghost like we have, then you know the leading character, Tariq (played by Michael Rainey Jr.) has his hands completely full in more ways than one.

Picking up where the shocking series finale episode of Power left off, Power Book II: Ghost has seen Tariq stepping up as the man of his family in the absence of his father to try to bring his mother, Tasha (played by Naturi Naughton), home from jail. But his newfound friendships with the somewhat-mysterious Diana and the seemingly-innocent Lauren are certainly keeping things interesting in Tariq’s world.

The highly-anticipated spin-off series has seen Rainey Jr. and a host of other Black & Brown Gen Z actors shine each week through their layered portrayals of young people navigating their foray into adulthood in a way that keeps audiences so tuned in that the show has already been renewed for a season 2.

On Saturday, October 10, we’ll be checking in with the series’ talented young cast stars, Michael Rainey Jr (aka Tariq), LaToya Tonodeo (aka Diana) and Paige Hurd (aka Lauren) to get a little more scoop on who these three characters really are and how the young Hollywood stars’ leading presence on the hit show is helping to shift the narrative around representation of diverse young Black characters on screen in the television world.