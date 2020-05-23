Tamia And Eric Benét’s Virtual Duet Gave Couples A Date Night Treat

Moses Robinson

One thing this pandemic has taught us: being around family and loved ones are of the utmost importance. On Friday night, Tamia and Eric Benét accentuated this message when they paired together to sing their throwback “Spend My Life With You.”

Both Tamia and Eric shared via their socials, “It’s been a while since my friend and I got together to sing one of our favorites ❤️ happy date night to all the lovers out there. #SpendMyLifeWithYou #Tamia #TamiaHill #EricBenet #DateNight.

The song, which appeared on Benét’s A Day in the Life and peaked at no. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart in 1999, continues being a wedding song fave. Many viewer comments noted they either walked down the aisle or danced to this classic during their reception. (Speaking of weddings, Tamia also recently celebrated 20 years of marriage to her partner Grant Hill.)

Their magical music moment may leave you in tears, as Tamia and Eric give such a gracious and moving performance. This treat is certainly the pick-me-up we can use at this time.