We love to see table shakers and culture shifters get their flowers, and that’s exactly what ASCAP is doing for these three award-winning producers and songwriters. On June 22, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, and D-Nice will be honored with the ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award to kick off the 2021 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.

According to a press release, the prestigious award “will recognize their success as creators of Verzuz and Club Quarantine, two virtual events that became touchstones of empowerment through music during the pandemic.” As wildly accomplished music creators in their own lanes, these three Black men in music created virtual communities between the ultimate showdowns between music legends such as John Legend and Alicia Keys and launching a virtual club with ultimate tastemakers Diddy, Michelle Obama, Will Smith and more.

Following the award presentation, D-Nice, Timbaland, and Swizz Beatz will have an exclusive 2021 ASCAP Experience conversation titled Voices of the Culture: How Swizz Beatz, Timbaland & D-Nice United the World Through Music. The conversation will “explore how Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s Verzuz and D-Nice’s Club Quarantine became tools for uplift and empowerment within the Black music community, and the urban music legends will reflect on their massive impact on hip-hop, R&B and the entertainment industry as a whole,” as stated in the press release.

Participants can RSVP to attend the virtual convo at www.ascapexperience.com/schedule. You can also submit a question for the honorees to answer before June 10.