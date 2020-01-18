Sundance 2020: A Complete Guide To What We’re Excited To See At This Year’s Festival

Courtesy of Sundance Institute

With the Sundance Film Festival upon us, this year’s festival promises a myriad of immersive experiences, must-see films and a never-ending list of activities to keep every attendee busy.

To make things easier for those who plan to check out the festival this year, we’ve put together a list of all the shorts, episodic offerings, activities and films worth seeing. A one-stop-shop for your festival needs, here’s our list of Sundance musts.

01 Sylvie's Love The jazz is smooth and the air sultry in the New York summer of 1957. Sylvie helps around her father’s record store as she waits for her fiancé to return from war—until sweet saxophonist Robert walks in looking for a day job to subsidize his residency at the Blue Morocco lounge. Starring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha. Courtesy of Sundance 02 Bad Hair It's Los Angeles 1989 and Anna Bludso (Elle Lorraine) is a scarred survivor of a scalp burn from a mild relaxer perm. She also has the smarts and ambition to be the next on-air star at Culture, a music video TV show. Directed by Justin Simien and starring Vanessa Williams, Yaani King Mondschein, Elle Lorraine, and Lena Waithe. Yaani King Mondschein, Elle Lorraine, and Lena Waithe appears in Bad Hair by Justin Simien, an official selection of the Midnight program at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute. 03 Charm City Kings Fourteen-year-old Mouse (Jahi Di'Allo Winston) desperately wants to join the Midnight Clique, an infamous group of Baltimore dirt-bike riders who rule the summertime streets. Starring Teyonah Parris, William Catlett and Meek Mill (who's making his film debut). Jahi appears in Charm City Kings by Angel Manuel Soto, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition program at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by William Gray. 04 Zola "You wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It's kind of long but full of suspense"—That's how Zola begins, a new work by Bravo and playwright Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play). Zola meets Stefani at a restaurant where Zola waitresses and the two immediately click over pole dancing. Riley Keough and Taylour Paige appear in Zola by Janicza Bravo, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Anna Kooris. 05 The Last Shift Stanley (Richard Jenkins), an aging fast-food worker, plans to call it quits after 38 years on the graveyard shift at Oscar's Chicken and Fish. His last weekend takes a turn while training his replacement Jevon (Shane Paul McGhie), a talented but stalled young writer whose provocative politics keep landing him in trouble. Shane Paul Mcghie and Richard Jenkins appear in The Last Shift by Andrew Cohn, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Mott Hupfel. 06 Bereka A family history archive as told by matriarch Azalu Mekonnen and her granddaughter Samira Hooks. Shot on Super 8 film in Los Angeles and Gondar, Ethiopia, Bereka captures the Ethiopian coffee ceremony and explores migration, memory and rebirth. A still from Bereka by Nesanet Teshager Abegaze, an official selection of the Shorts Programs at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Nesanet Teshager Abegaze. 07 Giving Voice August Wilson's prolific stage work—Fences, The Piano Lesson, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom—has found another life through a national monologue competition for high school drama students. In this documentary, Giving Voice "closely follows the lives of six of these vibrant students as they meticulously develop their individual performances with the hopes of embodying Wilson's legacy." A still from Giving Voice by James D. Stern and Fernando Villena, an official selection of the Documentary Premieres program at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Jonathon Narducci. 08 Pillars After seeing a boy she likes before church, Amber sneaks out to the Sunday school bathroom during the service and is given her first kiss. A still from Pillars by Haley Elizabeth Anderson, an official selection of the Shorts Programs at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute. Lance Jeffries appears in Lance (in a Neck Brace) by Chloé Aktas, an official selection of the Shorts Programs at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Chris Amodio. 11 Betye Saar: Taking Care of Business There's no stopping the legendary artist Betye Saar, even at age 93. Courtesy of Sundance 12 City So Real As a factious mayoral election coincides with the trial of the police officer who killed Laquan McDonald, Chicago becomes a tinderbox and its citizens ready to spark. A still from City So Real by Steve James, an official selection of the Indie Episodic program at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Photographer | photo by Steve James. 13 Baldwin Beauty Farrah, new to Los Angeles, goes on the mobile styling app Get Glam to find new clients. When she arrives at an appointment, she finds a house of girls pregaming for a party and maybe a new crew of friends. Raven Goodwin appears in Baldwin Beauty by Thembi Banks, an official selection of the Shorts Programs at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Ante Cheng. 14 A Love Song For Latasha A dreamlike archive in conversation with the past and the present to reimagine a more nuanced narrative of Latasha Harlins, through excavating intimate and poetic memories shared by her cousin and best friend. A still from A Love Song For Latasha by Sophia Nahli Allison, an official selection of the Shorts Programs at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Sophia Nahli Allison. 15 The 40-Year-Old Version Directed by playwright Radha Blank Radha, a once-promising playwright, is barreling toward the stigma of being single and a struggling artist at the age of 40. Radha Blank appears in The 40-Year-Old Version by Radha Blank, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Eric Branco. 16 Miss Juneteenth Director Channing Godfrey Peoples' film draws us deep into a honey-bourbon South that is rich with heart, sincerity and thick, Texan charm. A still from Miss Juneteenth by Channing Godfrey Peoples, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Rambo Elliott. 17 Ship: A Visual Poem A black boy learns contradicting lessons of manhood and masculinity on the day of his cousin's funeral. Antonio Watson appears in -Ship: A Visual Poem by Terrance Daye, an official selection of the Shorts Programs at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Kristin Kouke. 18 Nine Days What if being born is not the beginning but the goal? In a house distant from the reality we know, a reclusive man named Will interviews prospective candidates—personifications of human souls—for the privilege he once had: to be born. Starring Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz. Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz appear in NINE DAYS by Edson Oda, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Wyatt Garfield. 19 BLKNWS Kahlil Joseph's mesmerizing news-creation machine is a soulful and rousing intervention into the "news-industrial complex" that is presently manifesting an epidemic in our society: news addiction powered by corporate digital platforms on networked devices. Amandla Stenberg appears in BLKNWS by Kahlil Joseph, an official selection of the New Frontier Exhibitions program at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute. 20 Softie Sam Soko's documentary about Boniface "Softie" Mwangi a man who fought injustices in his country as a political activist. Now he's taking the next step by running for office in a regional Kenyan election. A still from Softie by Sam Soko, an official selection of the World Cinema Documentary Competition at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Sam Soko. 21 Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen Directed by Sam Feder, Disclosure takes an eye-opening look at transgender depictions in film and television, examining how Hollywood reflects and creates our deepest anxieties about gender. Courtesy of Sundance 22 Bembé An immersive experience that manifests both the material world and the spiritual world through the religious celebration of Bembé, a Cuban tradition honoring the souls of dead slaves who come to Earth. Ernesto Collinet appears in Bembé by Marcos Louit and Patricia Diaz, an official selection of the New Frontier Exhibitions program at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Marcos Louit. 23 Farewell Amor Tanzanian-American filmmaker Ekwa Msangi delves into the life of Walter, who was forced to leave his family, 17 years ago, in Angola. Now he is picking up his wife, Esther, and daughter, Sylvia, from the airport to bring them home to his one-bedroom Brooklyn apartment. Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Zainab Jah, and Jayme Lawson appear in Farewell Amor by Ekwa Msangi, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition program at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Bruce Francis Cole. 24 T A film crew follows three grieving participants of Miami's annual "T Ball," where folks assemble to model RIP T-shirts and innovative costumes designed in honor of their dead. Kherby Jean appears in T by Keisha Rae Witherspoon, an official selection of the Shorts Programs at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Terence Pircell. 25 This Is Not A Burial, It's A Resurrection In the mountains of Lesotho, an 80-year-old widow named Mantoa eagerly awaits her son's return from working in the South African mines, only to learn of his demise instead. Writer/director Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese. Mary Twala Mhlongo and Siphiwe Mzima appear in This Is Not A Burial, It's A Resurrection by Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, an official selection of the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Pierrede Villiers. 26 Sadla When Nathi goes on a simple errand, his journey is marked by disturbing interactions with authority. But is he an innocent victim? Kuthula Magubane appears in Sadla by Zamo Mkhwanazi, an official selection of the Shorts Programs at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Chuanne Blofield. 27 The Last Thing He Wanted Directed by Dee Rees, the film is an adaptation of the novel by Joan Didion and stars Anne Hathaway as a hardened journalist and single mother Elena McMahon who has rigorously investigated Contra activity in Central America for years. The film also features Rosie Perez, Willem Dafoe and Ben Affleck. Anne Hathaway appears in The Last Thing He Wanted by Dee Rees, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute. 28 Pattaki In the dense night, when the moon rises, those who live a monotonous daily life without water are hypnotized by the powers of Yemaya, the goddess of the sea. A still from Pattaki by Everlane Moraes, an official selection of the Shorts Programs at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Flavio Rebouças. 29 Still Here This immersive multimedia installation brings audiences into a complex understanding of mass incarceration, erasure and gentrification in Harlem. Keith Buxton, LeAsha Julius and Marion Green appear in Still Here by Zahra Rasool and Sarah Springer, an official selection of the New Frontier Exhibitions program at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Viktorija Mickute. 30 All Kinds of Limbo The ceremony of live performance and the craft of theatrical staging magnificently converge with the musical direction of composer Raffy Bushman. Nubiya Brandon appears in All Kinds of Limbo by Toby Coffey, Raffy Bushman, and Nubiya Brandon an official selection of the New Frontier Exhibitions program at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute. 31 Coded Bias Director Shalini Kantayya sits her documentary at the intersection of two crucial questions: What does it mean when artificial intelligence (AI) increasingly governs our liberties? When MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini discovers that most facial-recognition software does not accurately identify darker-skinned faces and the faces of women, she delves into an investigation of widespread bias in algorithms. A still from Code for Bias by Shalini Kantayya, an official selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute. 32 Cuties Maïmouna Doucouré's look at eleven-year-old Amy's life. She lives with her mom, Mariam, and younger brother, awaiting her father to rejoin the family from Senegal. Fathia Youssouf, Medina El Aidi-Azouni, Esther Gohourou, Ilanah Cami-Goursolas, Myriam Hamma, Demba Diaw, and Maimouna Gueye appear in Cuties by Maïmouna Doucouré, an official selection of the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute. 33 Time Fox Rich is an entrepreneur, author and mother of six who has spent the last 21 years fighting for the release of her husband, Rob, who is serving a 60-year sentence for an offense they both committed. A still from Time by Ursula Garrett Bradley, an official selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute. 34 Untitled Kirby Dick/Amy Ziering Film From Emmy-winning, Oscar-nominated filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, this currently untitled documentary tells the story of music executive Drew Dixon and how the abuse she faced at the hands of those she Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited. 37 The MACRO Lodge The MACRO Lodge returns, hosted by MACRO’s Stacey Walker King & Charles D. King (Sorry To Bother You, Mudbound, Blast Beat), January 24-27. This marks the media company’s third annual showcase of inclusive panels and parties to champion diversity and people of color. This year's events include a conversation with Bad Hair's cast and director Justin Simien, a fireside chat with Issa Rae and Stella Meghie on their new film The Photograph, and a conversation with Sylvie’s Love stars Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha, writer/director Eugene Ashe, producer Gabrielle Glore. 38 The Blackhouse Foundation A Sundance tradition, The Blackhouse Foundation, led by industry veteran Brickson Diamond, will host its immersive programming from January 24-27. Starting with a Meet the Filmmakers Party, Blackhouse will host Issa Rae and Prentice Penny in a candid chat about the return of Insecure; WarnerMedia's “See Yourself in the Work We Do” conversation, including panelist Gina Yashere, Co-creator, Executive Producer and actor for Bob Hearts Abishola; and more. According to their press release, Blackhouse Foundation "stands out as a bastion for the most influential and impactful Black writers, directors, producers, crew, actors and actresses throughout film, television, digital media, and beyond."

