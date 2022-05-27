First Look: STARZ Releases The Trailer For Season Two Of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Photo Credit: STARZ

Today, STARZ released the trailer for the second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which will debut on August 14.

The third installment of the Power franchise chronicles the early days of Kanan Stark, as he rises through the ranks of his family’s crime organization in attempts to conquer the city’s drug trade. After the last year’s finale, Kanan’s mother – Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas – has gained control of New York through her empire, but the relationship between her and her son has deteriorated. Set in the early 1990s, the upcoming season will highlight the struggles of street life, and his mother’s efforts to keep their family together by any means necessary.

Starring MeKai Curtis as Kanan and Tony Award-winning actress Patina Miller as Raquel, the show’s cast also includes Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Shanley Caswell, Quincy Brown and Toby Sandeman, with Antonio Ortiz reprising his role as Shawn “Famous” Figueroa.

“One season isn’t enough to tell the coming-of-age story of Kanan Stark and his mother, Raq, a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature,” Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz told Deadline. “The anticipation globally for more of the Power Universe made it clear that the Kanan story needs to continue.”

Alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Courtney A. Kemp, creator Sascha Penn is set to executive produce and continue as the showrunner for Power Book III. Kevin Fox, Chris Selak, Shana Stein, and Bart Weinrich will also serve as executive producers in addition to G-Unit Film and Television, End of Episode, and Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

The second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan premieres on August 14, with new episodes airing weekly on Sundays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming, and on-demand platforms and internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform. On television, it will debut on STARZ at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.