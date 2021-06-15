Star Gazing: Your Favorite Celebs Are Keeping It Cute And Casual

If it’s one thing all Americans agree on when it comes to returning to “normal,” it’s that we want to bring our sweatpants, sneakers, and soft and cozy clothes with us. During the past year, we’ve mastered the art of making dressing down look pretty dressed up, and this past weekend many of our favorite celebs showed us why we hope that trend is here to stay.
Of course, we’ll never frown upon a high pair of heels and a fly suit when hitting the streets, but this summer both swimsuits and sweatsuits are in. And Nicki Minaj, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lizzo, and Nathalie Emmanuel are rocking them in the best way. Peep photos of them out and about rocking these trends this weekend.
01
Latto
Latto’s performance was the highlight of LivexLive’s Social Gloves: Battle Of The Platforms event in Miami Saturday.
02
Tia Mowry
Tia has us contemplating trying a new color after debuting this platinum blonde hue on the ‘gram.
03
Nicki Minaj
Nicki and her Mini-Me were semi-twins in matching white sweatsuits though mommy wore Fendi and “Papa Bear” rocked Burberry.
04
Saweetie
Saweetie was dripping in luxury Saturday night as she slurped oysters and shopped at YSL on Rodeo Drive.
05
Hallle Bailey
Halle gave us major Ariel vibes when she posted this photo chilling on the sea.
06
Ayesha Curry
Ayesha and her husband Stephen Curry stepped out for a good cause this weekend. The couple and their oldest daughter helped plant flowers at the unveiling of a new playground, multi-sport court and garden at Franklin Elementary School in Oakland.
07
Angela Simmons
Angela served a major look with this lavender ensemble.
08
Nathalie Emmanuel
The British actress kept it cute and casual for day three of the Fast and Furious 9 press interviews.
09
Lizzo
Alert: Lizzo says Big Grrrl Summer has officially begun.
10
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee knows how to make a woman crave a vacation.