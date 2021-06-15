Star Gazing: Your Favorite Celebs Are Keeping It Cute And Casual

If it’s one thing all Americans agree on when it comes to returning to “normal,” it’s that we want to bring our sweatpants, sneakers, and soft and cozy clothes with us. During the past year, we’ve mastered the art of making dressing down look pretty dressed up, and this past weekend many of our favorite celebs showed us why we hope that trend is here to stay.

Of course, we’ll never frown upon a high pair of heels and a fly suit when hitting the streets, but this summer both swimsuits and sweatsuits are in. And Nicki Minaj, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lizzo, and Nathalie Emmanuel are rocking them in the best way. Peep photos of them out and about rocking these trends this weekend.