Star Gazing: Celebs Skip Across the Pond for London Fashion Week

With leaves beginning to change and awards and fashion season on full throttle, the women of Hollywood, music, and modeling are stepping out in style.

Whether it was at intimate invite-only dinners in London’s high-end eateries or the most highly anticipated lingerie runway show of the season, starlets of the airwaves, screen, and catwalk linked up and showed one another love from Fashion Week to festivals, and we’re absolutely loving it.

Have a look at some of the red-hot looks and linkups week’s