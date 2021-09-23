Star Gazing: Celebs Skip Across the Pond for London Fashion Week

With leaves beginning to change and awards and fashion season on full throttle, the women of Hollywood, music, and modeling are stepping out in style.
Whether it was at intimate invite-only dinners in London’s high-end eateries or the most highly anticipated lingerie runway show of the season, starlets of the airwaves, screen, and catwalk linked up and showed one another love from Fashion Week to festivals, and we’re absolutely loving it.
Have a look at some of the red-hot looks and linkups week’s
01
Rihanna
Rihanna was all smiles in all-neon as she took to the step & repeat at her Savage X Fenty Show, Vol. 3 taping.
02
Jurnee Smollet, Debbie Allen, Cynthia Erivo, & Lena Waithe
The Emmys Red Carpet was privileged to harbor this moment of Black Girl Magic, when Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Cynthia Erivo, and Lena Waithe caught a selfie with iconic Governors Award-winner Debbie Allen and her children.
03
Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre Elba
Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba kept it steamy while strolling through the rain at Roland Mouret during London Fashion Week.
04
H.E.R. & Chlöe
H.E.R. shut down the stage with a little help from Chlöe at Day 2 of the LA Edition of her 2021 Lights On Festival.
05
Kehlani & Jorja Smith
Kehlani and Jorja Smith were all giggles while styled to the nines at the British Vogue x Tiffany & Co. Fashion & Film Dinner during London Fashion Week.
06
Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan left nary a crumb on the red carpet for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show, Vol. 3.
07
Yvette Nicole Brown & Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Yvette Nicole Brown snapped a cute selfie with Michaela Jaé Rodriguez at The Creative Coalition’s 7th Annual Television Humanitarian Awards.
08
Niecy Nash & Jessica Betts
Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts proved that the Honeymoon stage is still going strong while attending the MARCELL VON BERLIN Spring/Summer 2022 runway show.
09
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union strutted the streets of NYC while promoting her new book, You Got Anything Stronger?
10
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell made a grand entrance at the British Vogue x Tiffany & Co. dinner during London Fashion Week.
11
Gladys Knight
Gladys Knight gave a soulful rendition of the national anthem at the Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium.
12
Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn was clearly the main character at the BFC Changemakers Prize in partnership with Swarovski at Annabel’s during London Fashion Week.