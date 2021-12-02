Star Gazing: What Your Faves Wore To Kick Off Holiday Season 2021

As November wrapped up and we all awoke from our tryptophan naps prepped to take on the last month of 2021, the stars are hitting the streets and the scene dressed to the nines and ready to close the year strong.

Only a few days removed from Thanksgiving, some stars are seeing highs, like Rihanna as she receives the high honor of National Hero from her home country of Barbados.

While the fashion and entertainment world suffered a major low in the sudden and unexpected passing of Virgil Abloh, who succumbed to a rare form of cancer after years of struggling privately.

Check out more of the notable celeb moments from the past week below: