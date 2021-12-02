Star Gazing: What Your Faves Wore To Kick Off Holiday Season 2021

As November wrapped up and we all awoke from our tryptophan naps prepped to take on the last month of 2021, the stars are hitting the streets and the scene dressed to the nines and ready to close the year strong.
Only a few days removed from Thanksgiving, some stars are seeing highs, like Rihanna as she receives the high honor of National Hero from her home country of Barbados.
While the fashion and entertainment world suffered a major low in the sudden and unexpected passing of Virgil Abloh, who succumbed to a rare form of cancer after years of struggling privately.
Check out more of the notable celeb moments from the past week below:
01
Idris Elba
The actor paid tribute to his friend and fellow DJ Virgil Abloh just one day after his death at The Fashion Awards in London, donning an LV letterman jacket from the menswear line Abloh oversaw.
02
Rihanna
Riri stunned in all white as she had her new title, The Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty, National Hero of Barbados conferred on November 30.
03
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union was a stunning vision in neon green at the Fashion Awards in London.
04
Zendaya
Zendaya went for a bold, gold skeletal look while attending the Ballon D’Or photocall at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on November 29th.
05
Michael B. Jordan
Lori Harvey’s man was all smiles as he sat courtside at the Bucs vs. Hawks game in Atlanta.
06
Eric Kofi Abrefa, Aml Ameen, David Oyelowo and David Ajala
It was Black British Bae heaven at the Boxing Day screening at Warner Hous in London, as Eric Kofi Abrefa, Aml Ameen, David Oyelowo and David Ajala all struck a pose for the cameras.
07
Porsha Williams
Porsha Williams was spotted on the streets of NYC in a form-fitting orange number, promoting her new memoir The Pursuit of Porsha.
08
Billy Porter
Billy Porter shut. the. red. carpet. down. at The Fashion Awards in London, ushered in by a team of dancers and contortionists.
09
Naomi Campbell
Naomi lent her signature walk to fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger during The Fashion Awards.
10
Tasha Smith, Tristan ‘Mack’ Wilds, Mary J. Blige
The stars caught up while taking in a performance of Thoughts of A Colored Man on Broadway at Golden Theatre in NYC.
11
Ariana DeBose
The actress showed her excitement at the West Side Story New York Premiere event.
12
Yvonne Orji
Everyone’s favorite Insecure bestie stunned in yellow at the 49th International Emmy Awards in New York.
13
Uzo Aduba and Danai Gurira
These beauties linked up at the “Clyde’s” on Broadway opening night afterparty Bryant Park Grill.
14
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer was a floral beauty on Jimmy Fallon’s pre-Thanksgiving episode.
15
Lori Harvey and Nicole Ari Parker
These beauties stunned at the 2021 InStyle Awards at LA’s Getty Center.
16
WizKid and Tems
The creators behind the song of the year, whose name we naturally love around here, “Essence,” brought their hit to the stage at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday night.
17
Halle Berry
Halle Berry was cute, comfy, and stylish while jetting through the streets of New York City.
18
Kehlani
The songstress killed it on the red carpet of the Fashion Awards in a polka-dotted show stopper.