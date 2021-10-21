Stars showed out in their fall fashion best as temperatures finally began to drop from coast to coast. In LA, ladies brought out the high heels and even higher slits for Elle’s Women in Hollywood event, while stars of the screen shined bright at Disney’s premiere of Marvel’s Eternals.
Sprinkle in a few courtside linkups from the fellas as the NBA season sets off and a couple of cameos from celeb showrunners, R&B legends and pop divas, and you’ve got an exceptionally fly week in star style.
Take a look at the lewks below:
01
Angelina Jolie, with children Maddox, Shiloh, Zahara, Knox, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
Angelina and her kids were show-stoppers at the premiere for Marvel’s Eternals, with daughter Zahara taking a serious note out of mom’s style book, rocking her mother’s Academy Awards 2014 dress on the carpet.
02
Brian Tyree Henry
Brian Tyree Henry kept it simple in black, yet exciting with purple accents on the red carpet of Marvel Studios’ Eternals premiere.
03
Garcelle Beauvais with sons Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas Nilon
Garcelle Beauvais graced the carpet in a relaxed-yet-fly ‘fit, and gave us a rare glimpse at her nearly-grown twin sons Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas Nilon.
04
Lauren Ridloff
Lauren Ridloff kept it short and sweet in a black and white look at the premiere of Marvel Studios’ Eternals.
05
Usher & Justin Bieber
Usher and his protegé Justin Bieber caught the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA season opener on Tuesday. Courtside seats, of course.
06
Kevin Hart, Usher, & Justin Bieber
Kevin Hart joined the duo to crack a quick courtside joke at the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers season opener at LA’s Staples Center.
07
Adele & Rich Paul
Soulful pop crooner Adele and her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, enjoyed the season opener at the Staples Center while decked out in Louis Vuitton.
08
Issa Rae
Issa Rae celebrated the upcoming premiere of her hit show series finale with a weekend of binge-watch parties in Los Angeles to get up to speed on previous seasons ahead of season 5’s premiere on October 24th, presented by DeLeon Tequila and CÎROC Vodka.
09
Grace Jones
Grace Jones graced The Lyric Theatre in London with a rare appearance at the VIP premiere of Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical.
10
Michaela Jae Rodriguez
Michaela Jae Rodriguez absolutely did not come to ELLE’s 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration to play with the ladies, flaunting roughly three kilometers of leg in a stunning green mini-dress.
11
Lena Waithe & Jurnee Smollett
Lena Waithe and Jurnee Smollett were individually fly at ELLE’s 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration on Tuesday.
12
Yvonne Orji
Yvonne Orji looked hella good at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for Elle’s Women in Hollywood event.
13
Ciara
Ciara shut. it. down. in all white, at Elle’s 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration.
14
Kerry Washington & Halle Berry
Kerry and Halle kept the hemlines and the style factor at a maximum at ELLE’s 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration.
15
Nicole Ari Parker
Nicole Ari Parker showed out in sunshine yellow at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for Elle’s Women In Hollywood Celebration on Tuesday.