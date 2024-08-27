Spotify And CultureCon Studios Team Up To Launch New Podcast, ‘CultureCon Uncut’ [Exclusive]

Photo Credit: Maya Iman

Today, Spotify and CultureCon Studios announced that they are teaming up to launch an exciting new original podcast series titled CultureCon Uncut, set to debut on Thursday, August 29.

Hosted by Imani Ellis, founder and CEO of CultureCon and The Creative Collective, this video podcast offers an unfiltered look into the lives and careers of Black culture-shifters who have paved their own unique paths. Each week, leading up to CultureCon in New York City on October 5-6, CultureCon Uncut will feature candid conversations with influential leaders, artists, and activists who share the highs, lows, and the difficult journey towards creative success.

“We’re so excited to collaborate with Spotify to amplify journeys of some incredible visionaries,” Ellis said in a statement. “The vulnerability and rawness of each episode is sure to inspire the next generation of world-changing creatives.”

With CultureCon Uncut, listeners can expect to hear from notable figures such as Journalist and birthFUND Founder Elaine Welteroth, Actor and Author Jay Ellis, Beauty and Wellness Creative Director Sir John, Uncle Nearest CEO and Founder Fawn Weaver, and more. This series aims to inspire the next generation of creatives by unpacking powerful stories of perseverance and passion.

“Our newest content arm, CultureCon Studios, is on a mission to amplify Black and Brown creatives’ stories and impact,” said Shareese Bembury-Coakley, Vice President of Partnerships and Business Development at CultureCon. “We’re so excited to partner with Spotify to introduce the first of many exciting audio projects.”