The Future Can Be Found In Atlanta

Yes, you read that right. Atlanta is full of young, Black trailblazers who are motivated to reach their goals and fuel their passions, collectively and individually.

When you take a vibrant hub like Atlanta and mix in the power of an HBCU school and support of a company like AT&T (via their Rising Future Makers program), and the Essence Girls United Summit – it’s hard to stop this next generation of changemakers from taking the world by storm.

This year’s Girls United Disruptor Summit on October 12th in Atlanta will bring together all these forces on one stage to discuss how HBCU changemakers, including some AT&T’s Rising Future Maker alumni, have embraced their authenticity through their passions to spark meaningful change and build powerful collaborations.

As in past years, the theme of connection will be main stage during the Girls United Summit. AT&T’s Chief Diversity Officer (and FAMU alumni) Michelle Jordan reemphasized this point while describing AT&T’s role in the summit, saying “we’re always on the lookout to discover, connect, and support the next generation of change-makers and leaders. Through programs like Rising Future Makers, we’re able to amplify the incredible innovation happening on HBCU campuses by putting a spotlight on the students making positive contributions to our society.”

AT&T Rising Future Makers is a program that honors a distinguished group of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) students who are actively influencing and giving back to their communities and campuses. Over the past two years, 75 HBCU students from 14 institutions nationwide have participated in the program, and we’re excited to have a few program alumni joining us at the Girls United Summit!

Kamina Griffin – Ensuring Success is Accessible

Kamina’s ultimate goal is to become a corporate lawyer, but she doesn’t want to stop there. As a first-generation college student, navigating higher education and adjusting to new environments hasn’t been easy, but it’s made her more determined to succeed. “Atlanta’s energy and culture inspire me to work toward making real changes in the corporate world, ensuring that everyone, no matter their background, has a seat at the table,” Kamina says. “Being a AT&T Rising Future Maker means having the opportunity to amplify my voice and the voices of those who might otherwise go unheard. With a passion for addressing important issues such as women’s equity, socioeconomic equality, and diversity in spaces where it’s often lacking,” she says, “The connections and support I’ve gained here and at my HBCU in Atlanta have given me the confidence to pursue my dreams and navigate my career path with purpose.”

Christian Davis – Making Strides in Healthcare

Christian dreams of becoming a dentist and says that living in Atlanta has profoundly shaped her dreams and career path. “The presence of renowned hospitals and prestigious institutions have allowed me to gain invaluable hands-on experience through shadowing and internships,” she says. “Plus, Atlanta is home to many top dentists, especially minority women who have established their own successful practices. Their accomplishments inspire me and serve as powerful role models as I navigate my own career.” Being a Rising Future Maker means driving meaningful change and innovation for Christian, “It’s about using creativity, collaboration, and resilience to address challenges and explore new possibilities.”

Kaylin Strahan – Igniting Passion and Gratitude

Kaylin strives to become an entrepreneur and advocate for greater representation in underserved communities. And while she no longer lives in Atlanta, she is forever thankful that her time spent there allowed her to witness her dreams becoming a reality on the campus of the city’s largest HBCU. “Living in Atlanta granted me invaluable resources that I will never take for granted,” she says. “I’ve been fortunate to connect with numerous organizations, which has been a blessing in my life. I’m deeply grateful for the relationships I’ve built along the way.” She goes on to say that being a Rising Future Maker has been a truly priceless experience, where she gained lifelong friendships while discovering a community of passionate individuals who share her vision. She says, “I’m incredibly fortunate to have such driven, like-minded people in my corner, supporting me, and I take immense pride in watching them achieve their own goals.”

If you’re feeling inspired by Kamina, Christian, and Kaylin’s stories, you’ve got to check out the Girls United Disruptor Summit on Oct 12th in Atlanta, GA—learn more and click here to register now.

If you’re currently an HBCU student, ready to take your dreams to new heights, why not apply now to the AT&T Rising Future Makers Showcase— $5,000 and more could be yours. Submit a video or written entry for a chance to win $5,000, a tech pack, and access to door-opening connections. Submissions for the 2024 contest will close on November 2nd, 2024.