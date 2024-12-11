Swin Cash, Joy Taylor, Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes And More To Be Honored At 2025 Sports Power Brunch

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 07: Taylor Rooks speaks onstage at the 4th Annual Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports on February 07, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for The Sports Power Brunch)

Every year, the Sports Power Brunch brings together the brightest minds, most fearless leaders, and unstoppable forces in sports to celebrate the women who are changing the game—literally and figuratively.

And in 2025, it’s making a highly anticipated return to New Orleans during Super Bowl week.

This year, with ESPN Films as the presenting sponsor and Taylor Rooks back to host, the Sports Power Brunch is set to celebrate a dynamic group of women who continue to change the game.

As we know, women in sports are rarely handed the spotlight, so the Sports Power Brunch creates a space where they don’t just take it—they own it. This year’s honorees are a powerhouse lineup, representing excellence across sports, media, and business.

Leading the list is Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Swin Cash, who has transitioned from an illustrious playing career to her role as Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development for the New Orleans Pelicans. Ali Krieger, a National Women’s Soccer League and two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion, is being celebrated for her advocacy for equity and inclusion in sports. Dawn Aponte, Chief Football Administrative Officer for the NFL, has shattered glass ceilings in league leadership, paving the way for future generations.

Off the field, FOX Sports on-air personality Joy Taylor is being honored for her dynamic presence in sports media, where she continues to break barriers with her candid and thoughtful commentary. Alicia Tillman, Delta Air Lines’ Chief Marketing Officer, is recognized for leveraging her leadership in business to uplift the role of women in sports. And Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes, Commissioner of an HBCU athletic conference, has dedicated her career to creating equitable opportunities for athletes and administrators alike.

The event itself continues to grow in influence and visibility, celebrating the achievements of women whose contributions often go overlooked. “ESPN Films is honored to serve as the Presenting Sponsor for the 6th Annual Sports Power Brunch,” said Brian Lockhart, Senior Vice President, Original Content for ESPN Films. “This event celebrates the extraordinary contributions of women in sports, a mission that aligns with our commitment to amplifying diverse voices and telling authentic, impactful stories. We are thrilled to join in recognizing this year’s incredible honorees and their remarkable achievements.”

For those who’ve attended in the past, the Sports Power Brunch is more than an event, it’s one of most anticipated experiences during Super Bowl week. Last year’s gathering in Las Vegas honored Sandra Douglass Morgan, the first Black woman to serve as president of an NFL team, and agent, Nicole Lynn. The heartfelt speeches, electric energy, and connections made left a lasting impression on everyone in the room.

This event isn’t just about honoring trailblazers—it’s also about purpose. Partial proceeds from this year’s brunch will support the Sterling Legacy Fund, a heartfelt initiative created in memory of LaTonya Story’s son, Sterling, who passed away from cancer in 2019 at just 30 years old.For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the official Sports Power Brunch website.